Roommate, boyfriend arrested in death of Atlanta college student Alexis Crawford

The roommate of a Clark Atlanta University student whose body was found in a local park was being held without bail Sunday after her arrest on a murder charge – along with the roommate's boyfriend.

Alexis Crawford, 21, was reported missing Nov. 1, five days after she filed a police report accusing her roommate's boyfriend of what Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields described as "unwanted kissing and touching."

Crawford' roommate, Jordyn Jones, 21, and Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, 21, face charges of malice murder. Malice murder involves deliberate intent and is punishable by death or by imprisonment for life with or without parole.

Shields said one of the suspects led investigators to the body on Friday. The medical examiner listed the cause of Crawford's death as asphyxiation. Investigators were working to determine the motive for the killing, Shields said.

Both suspects were in custody Sunday, Fulton County Jail records show.

"The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible," Shields said. "For Alexis' family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry we could not provide you with a better ending."

The Rev. Markel Hutchins, serving as a spokesman for Crawford's family, said funeral services will be held Saturday. Family members, he said, were "devastated and heartbroken."

"Please pray for Alexis Crawford’s family and give the time and space to process the loss of their beloved 'Lexi,'" Hutchins said.

The university offered condolences to Crawford's family and counseling to students.

"Investigators say that this was an isolated, off campus incident and there was never a threat to any other members of the community," school President George French said in a statement.

