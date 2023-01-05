Roommate Came Face-to-Face With Idaho Suspect Night of Massacre

Sheriff’s Department

University of Idaho undergrad Dylan Mortensen said she first woke up around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 to what she assumed was the sound of her roommate, Kaylee Goncalves, playing with her dog upstairs.

A short time later, Mortensen thought she heard her 21-year-old friend say, “There’s someone here.” But when Mortensen looked out of her bedroom, she didn’t see a thing. She peeked outside her bedroom door a second time when she heard crying coming from the bedroom of her other roommate, Xana Kernodle.

“It’s ok, I’m going to help you,” Mortensen told authorities she heard a male voice say.

The third time Mortensen opened her bedroom door to a far more terrifying sight: “a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking toward her.” But the masked man just walked past her and left the home from the back sliding glass door as she just stood there in “frozen shock.”

Hours later, Mortensen would learn that three of her roommates—and one of their boyfriends—had been brutally murdered.

That’s according to a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, which lays out previously unknown details about what happened in the Moscow, Idaho, rental home the night of the shocking murders that have since captured national attention.

In the document, authorities lay out various details into the killings of four University of Idaho college students—Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Kernodle and Goncalves. Last week, a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old first-year PhD student in criminology at Washington State University, at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

He was extradited back to Idaho on Wednesday and is set to face 2nd District Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall today on four counts of murder in the first degree and a burglary charge.

Providing new details about the lengthy investigation that led to Kohberger’s arrest, investigators detail how authorities processed the grisly scene, eventually matching DNA from a knife found in a bedroom to that of Kohberger himself.

Investigators entered the Moscow home on the bottom floor—before walking up stairs to find Kernodle just outside her bedroom door, the affidavit states, noting that Kernodle had wounds that “appeared to have been caused by a edged weapon.”

Inside the room, authorities found Chapin, who sustained deadly “sharp-force injuries.” On the third floor, authorities found one bedroom with a dog and both Goncalves and Mogen were “deceased with visible stab wounds.” Authorities later noticed a “tan leather knife sheath laying next to Morgen's right side” bearing the U.S. Marine Corps insignia and crucial DNA evidence on the button snap.

Authorities also found a latent shoe print at the scene, which showed a “diamond-shaped pattern (similar to the pattern of a Vans type shoe sole) just outside” Mortensen’s door. Upon reviewing several surveillance cameras on the area, investigators were able to also determine that a white sedan was seen by the house around the time of the murders.

