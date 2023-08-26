Roommate charged with murder in Warren, but man's body has not yet been found

A missing Warren man is presumed slain, and police investigators said they have enough evidence to charge two people, including the man's roommate, with murder or related charges in the case.

James Wilkins, 27, a father and football coach, was reported missing from his apartment June 9 by family and friends. Police described the circumstances as "suspicious," and investigators suspected foul play in what is believed to be the Warren's only homicide so far this year.

Police searched Wilkins' apartment and and a vehicle associated with his roommate. They found a recently patched bullet hole in a wall inside his apartment and found what they suspected was blood. They also obtained evidence that indicated his roommate rented cleaning equipment and bought additional cleaning supplies from a local hardware store on the day Wilkins disappeared, according to a release Friday.

Police have yet to locate Wilkins or his body, but said they had enough evidence to go to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized charges.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in the release that teams of investigators spent weeks gathering evidence and searching for Wilkins, who didn't show up for work and for whom police conducted a welfare check.

Police cite strong evidence in pushing charges

Dwyer told the Free Press that it is difficult to get a warrant for first-degree murder when no remains have been found. Authorities said they believe Wilkins was shot in the apartment.

"Even though this is still an active investigation, I can tell you that the evidence obtained to date is very compelling against the two suspects. The fact that the charge of first-degree murder was obtained despite Mr. Wilkins’ body not yet being located speaks to the quality of the investigation and the quantity of critical evidence," he said in a release.

"A life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been a safe place. My office will stand as the voice of the victim, to recount the betrayal, and expose the acts that stole this victim's life and destroyed a family,” Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a release.

The two suspects were taken into custody without incident Thursday in Detroit and were arraigned Friday in 37th District Court in Warren, where police said not guilty pleas were entered.

Suspects aren't talking, police say

Wilkins' roommate, Donald Renfroe, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and a felony firearm offense. Police said he is 27 years old, but the prosecutor's office and district court records list his age as 24.

Renfroe's friend, Darius Glenn, 28, is charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony, according to police. The prosecutor's office and district court records also include a charge of concealing the death of an individual.

Dwyer said neither Renfroe, a longtime friend of Wilkins, nor Glenn, had made statements to investigators. He said police believe Wilkins and Renfroe argued and the shooting occurred in the apartment, though no one reported hearing anything.

Police said the investigation revealed Renfroe allegedly contacted and worked with Glenn to clean out Wilkins' apartment and "likely dispose" of Wilkins' body. Renfroe fled to Ohio, where he was arrested on unrelated charges and extradited to Michigan. They said bond was posted as the missing persons investigation continued, including detectives analyzing evidence and executing additional search warrants.

Search for the body continues

Detectives also seized several handguns belonging to Renfroe. Dwyer said they believe one of the handguns was used in the the homicide.

Dwyer said investigators are continuing to follow leads on the location of Wilkins’ body. He told the Free Press that investigators have searched different areas for the body, but would not say where.

"I know the men and women of this department will continue to work this case in the hopes of locating Mr. Wilkins’ body so that his family can have some closure," he said in a release.

Authorities said Renfroe was denied bond and Glenn was ordered held on a $1 million bond with a GPS tether if he posts bond. They have probable cause conferences Sept. 7 and preliminary exams Sept. 14. Both have no criminal history, police said.

Police continue to investigate and said charges will be sought against anyone else who is found to have played a role in the disappearance or cover-up of Wilkins' death.

Anyone with information about Wilkins' disappearance or a gold Mercury Sable station wagon police said is linked to one of the suspects can call Warren Police at 586-574-4781 or email the detective at pkulisek@warrenpd.org.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Roommate charged with murder in Warren; victim's body not been found