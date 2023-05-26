Roommate charged with second degree murder in shooting of Knoxville music store owner

Three months after the fatal shooting of well-known music store owner Jason Cooper, his roommate has been charged with second-degree murder.

Sarah Scarbrough, 22, was indicted by a Knox County grand jury on charges that also include voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to court records. Scarbrough turned herself in May 24, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said in a press release.

Scarbrough remains in custody on a $250,000 bond. She is set for arraignment on May 31, according to court records.

Knoxville police officers responded around 2:25 a.m. Feb. 22 to a home in the 1200 block of West Parkway Avenue in the Inskip neighborhood and found Cooper, 46, inside. Cooper had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

"Jason was a pillar in the community, particularly Knoxville's huge music community," said Alicia Sharp, calling him "one of my dearest friends."

Cooper worked at Rush's Music for years, supporting local band programs before the previous owner retired and sold him the business, Sharp said.

"He was really excited about owning the company and continuing its legacy," she said, adding that Cooper willed the business to best friend Christina "Redd" Daugherty. "He was so enthusiastic about helping students. He donated so much of his time to helping marching bands. Yes, as a businessman, but also just as someone that wanted these students to have opportunities to grow."

Even beyond music, Sharp said, Cooper "was just the type of person that cared a lot, about everything and everyone. ... He really was just such a wonderful soul and I truly believe the world is worse without him in it."

