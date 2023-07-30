Roommate kept woman’s body hidden in closet for months, Las Vegas police say

A 31-year-old man accused of killing his roommate lived with her body hidden in a closet for months, Las Vegas police reported.

George Anthony Bone faces a murder charge following his arrest after Beverly Ma’s body was found Wednesday, July 26, Las Vegas police said in a news release.

Police said they believe Bone killed Ma sometime in May, KLAS reported.

He told police he hid her body because he feared going to jail, according to the station. Bone used Ma’s Amazon account to make purchases and responded to a text on her phone to allay suspicions, police told KVVU.

Bone said he kept an ice chest by the closet door in case she “rose from the dead like the movie ‘The Grudge,’” police told KLAS.

Bone led Ma’s sister to the body after she arrived with other family members to check on her after receiving an extremely high air-conditioning bill, KVVU reported. The sister called 911.

Police ask that anyone with information call 702-828-3521.

