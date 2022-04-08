Roommate kills college student with gun he thought wasn’t loaded, Texas officials say

A college student was accidentally shot to death in campus housing when his roommate pulled the trigger of a gun he thought was unloaded, Texas officials say.

The Houston Police Department was called to the apartment complex at about 11:05 p.m. Thursday, April 7, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they learned Texas Southern University officers had just stopped a vehicle right outside the complex gate.

A male victim was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound, police said, and his friends said they were trying to get him to a hospital.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded and took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Texas Southern University confirmed the shooting victim was a student of the college and he was shot in campus housing.

“A preliminary investigation indicated the victim and his roommate were visiting with a friend inside an apartment,” Houston police said. “While in the apartment, the victim’s roommate was handling a gun he believed to be unloaded. The roommate pulled the trigger and the weapon fired, striking the victim.”

The student has not been publicly identified by police or the university.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim whose life was lost,” Texas Southern University said in a statement to McClatchy News. “The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. This was an isolated and accidental incident.

“All Tiger lives are precious,” the statement continues. “We are launching a campaign to educate our students and the community about gun safety and awareness ... Please keep the student’s family and the entire TSU community in your thoughts and prayers. We are strong and we will get through this together.”

The university says counselors are available for students, faculty and staff who need support.

Texas Southern University, recognized as one of the U.S. Department of Education’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is located in Houston and has about 7,500 students enrolled.

