Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AMY TAXIN and STEFANIE DAZIO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Todd Spitzer
    American politician

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The man that prosecutors call a diabolical and crafty monster who staged a deadly shooting at a Southern California church seemed to be a kind and quiet person who shared his food and proclaimed himself a Christian, his roommate says.

David Wenwei Chou gave no warning that he might be planning such an attack, Jordin Davis of Las Vegas told The Associated Press.

“At this point, and everything that’s happened, I’ve just started to wonder: ‘Did you, David, use your kindness and generosity to hide some very dark secrets?’” Davis asked.

Chou, 68, is accused of opening fire Sunday afternoon at a lunch gathering of elderly parishioners at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in the community of Laguna Woods.

A local physician who tried to stop him was killed and five other people were injured before Chou was subdued by church members, authorities said.

Chou had his first court appearance by video link Tuesday but didn't enter a plea to charges of murder and attempted murder. His arraignment was continued to June 10. He will be held without bail.

Chou wanted to “execute in cold blood as many people in that room as possible,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in announcing the charges, which include a sentencing enhancement for lying in wait.

If convicted, Chou could face either life in prison or the death penalty, the DA said.

“This monster crafted a diabolical plan to lock the church doors with his victims inside in order to lead what he thought were innocent lambs to slaughter,” Spitzer said. “But what he didn’t realize was the parishioners at the church that day weren’t lambs – they were lions and they fought back against the evil that tried to infiltrate their house of worship.”

Spitzer said Chou was motivated by hatred for Taiwan, where he was born after his family was forced from mainland China when Communists prevailed in a civil war that ended in 1949. He apparently chose the church at random and didn’t know anyone there before he drove to California from Las Vegas on Saturday, authorities said.

Spitzer said he is considering hate crime charges, and federal authorities are conducting their own hate crime investigation.

Balmore Orellana, a former neighbor in Las Vegas, said Chou's life unraveled after his wife left him last year and returned to Taiwan. Spitzer said Chou’s wife is terminally ill.

Chou, a U.S. citizen who worked for years as a security guard, moved into a four-bedroom home in Las Vegas in February. Davis, his roommate, said Chou often shared his food, usually chicken dishes, and kept to a quiet routine: “come home, go to sleep, take a shower, go to work and just repeat.”

Chou never talked religion but identified himself as a Christian and made a cross in black tape on the roof of his car, Davis said.

The two had few conversations beyond small talk or chatting about Davis’ dog, Zeus, Davis said.

Chou only spoke about Taiwan once, during a conversation less than two weeks ago, Davis said. Chou said he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt and disliked how people on the island were sympathetic to the leadership.

“He made himself seem like he was basically a political refugee,” Davis said.

At the church, Chou first walked into a worship service, giving his name to the receptionist as “Da-Wei Chou,” and sat in the back of the sanctuary reading one of the church-provided Chinese-language newspapers, according to a church statement issued Tuesday.

Later, prosecutors said Chou spent about an hour mingling with dozens of members of the congregation at a luncheon honoring the church’s former pastor, Billy Chang, who had served the church for 20 years and was returning for the first time since moving back to Taiwan two years ago.

Chou was armed with two legally purchased 9 mm handguns and concealed bags holding ammunition and four Molotov cocktail-style devices in the church hall where the luncheon was being held, authorities said.

Chou wore a black shirt with a word written on it in white that some believed said “Security,” a church statement said.

When Chou began locking the doors with chains, some parishioners who were leaving thought he was a guard. He allowed them to exit and was later seen nailing shut two other exit doors, the church said.

When the gunfire erupted, Dr. John Cheng, 52, charged Chou and was shot but authorities said he disrupted the attack and may have saved dozens of lives.

Chang, the retired pastor, said in a statement that he first thought Chou was using a toy gun as a prank. When he realized it was actual gunfire, Chang picked up a chair and threw it at Chou, who fell on the floor. Chang rushed at Chou and several congregation members held Chou down and tied him up.

“It wasn’t until then I noticed that Dr. Cheng was lying facedown to my front right with three bloody bullet wounds on the back, not moving,” Chang said.

Cheng, who practiced sports medicine, had recently lost his father and had taken his mother to the luncheon. He was well known in the community and liked by his patients.

The wounded included an 86-year-old woman and four men ranging from 66 to 92, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. Chang said some have been released from the hospital and others were in stable condition.

___

Associated Press journalists John Antczak in Los Angeles, and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iowa Democrat Abby Finkenauer launches TV ad in US Senate race just ahead of early voting

    Abby Finkenauer is challenging fellow Democrats Mike Franken and Glenn Hurst. The winner is expected to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

  • If You Notice This at Night, You Could Have Long COVID, Doctors Warn

    If you haven't been infected with the coronavirus yet, consider yourself lucky. By Feb. 2022, nearly 60 percent of all Americans had already had at least one case of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But while some of these cases have cleared up within a week or so, a number of people who have been infected with the virus have not been as lucky. Some people who have had COVID experience long-term problems that can last for months or even years—a condition

  • Ho Chi Minh City resident becomes first Vietnamese woman to reach Mount Everest summit

    A lawyer from Hồ Chí Minh City is the first Vietnamese woman to reach the summit of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. Manager of mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks, Thaneswar Guragai, confirmed that Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhã, who also goes by Céline Nha Nguyen, successfully summited Mount Everest at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Mount Everest, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas in Nepal, is the tallest mountain in the world standing at 8,848 meters (29,029) above sea level.

  • This is the #1 Way You'll Get COVID, Say Doctors

    Over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the virus and its subvariants are still posting a threat to public health. "It's terribly tragic, I mean, the idea of one million deaths in an outbreak, that is historic in nature. We have had nothing like this in well over 104 years," says Dr. Anthony Fauci. "One of the parts about it that adds to the tragedy is that many of those deaths were avoidable." Here are five ways you can still get COVID-19, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure y

  • The Absolute Best Drink For Bloating, Says Dietitian

    Bloating might just feel like a fact of life on some days. This feeling can seem inescapable, especially if you have a sugar-rich diet. According to Cleveland Clinic, one of the biggest factors that contribute to gas buildup in the gut stems from carbohydrates not getting digested properly. Typically, carbs get absorbed before they reach gut bacteria, but if you eat too fast or face particular GI tract disorders, more undigested sugars might make it further into your digestive tract than you'd l

  • Getty Images Goes NFT in Partnership with Candy Digital

    Getty Images makes a major move into the NFT space. Partnering with Candy Digital, the marketplace will likely see a material increase in activity.

  • With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine

    Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP that's coming at a crucial moment as the war against the Russian invasion deepens. The Senate voted late Monday to advance the Ukraine aid bill 81-11, pushing it toward President Joe Biden's desk by week's end to become law.

  • Nets GM: Team hasn’t had conversations with Kyrie Irving yet about his contract

    Talks between Irving, Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai have yet to happen. "I look forward to [it]," Marks told YES Network. "We have not had a conversation yet. So I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will. We'll ...

  • House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says

    House investigators are unlikely to call former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, relying instead on interviews with aides, family and others who were close to him at the time. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the nine-member panel investigating the attack, said Tuesday that it's “not our expectations" to call Trump, whose supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. Thompson said the panel hasn't made any final decisions, “but there’s no feeling among the committee to call him as a witness at this point.”

  • Doctor killed in mass shooting at Taiwanese church hailed as hero

    The man killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Laguna Woods, Calif., was hailed Monday as a “hero” by Orange County sheriff Don Barnes.

  • The Johnny Depp Lawyer Who Grilled Amber Heard Gains a Cult Following

    Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty“In a world of Amber Heards, be a Camille Vasquez.”That is just one of an avalanche of social-media posts this week that lavished praise on the attorney enjoying a star turn as she cross-examined Amber Heard in the Virginia civil defamation trial pitting the actress against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.After spending several days on the stand leveling disturbing allegations of sexual and physical violence against Depp, Heard faced a counter-attack by Vasquez on

  • Former local school teacher facing charges after accused inappropriate relationship with student

    A former choir teacher of a local high school is facing criminal charges after court documents say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

  • Four armed intruders broke into Indiana home — but just two survived, police say

    The intruders weren’t the only ones who were armed, police said.

  • ‘My son was not my son’: Grisly details emerge in Clinton County, MO, torture case

    Even before the SWAT team rolled in, people in this county just outside Kansas City had been talking about James Larson Jr.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley lived extravagantly on $30 million in loans they lied 'through their teeth' to get: Feds

    In her opening statement, an Assistant US Attorney said Todd and Julie Chrisley made up documents to "get whatever they want whenever they want it."

  • She Vanished on Spring Break in 2009. Cops Say They Found Her Body—and Her Killer

    Georgetown SheriffThe body of a 17-year-old New York girl who vanished during a 2009 trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been found and identified—and a registered sex offender who was an early person of interest in the case is charged with kidnapping, raping, and strangling her.At a news conference Monday, the family of Brittanee Drexel listened as a parade of law enforcement officials discussed the “bittersweet” turn in the cold case but provided no details about how they were able to cr

  • Hudsonville man sentenced to 50 years for near-daily rape of his child

    In a "worst of the worst" case, a man repeatedly raped a young child for years. He will spend 50 years in prison, a judge decreed Monday.

  • FBI Records Reveal Matt Gaetz Was in Chaos Mode as Scandal Broke

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFifteen minutes before Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was due to go on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 30, 2021—hours after a bombshell report that he was under investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a minor—Gaetz was shouting, repeatedly, at FBI agents in his family home.“Do you have a warrant to be here?” Gaetz yelled, according to an FBI report of the event obtained by The Daily Beast.But as adversarial as Gaetz was in those mome

  • No jail for Fresno County driver who killed pedestrian. Judge reduces felony DUI charges

    Without the reduction from felonies to misdemeanors, she could have been sent to prison for three years.

  • Missing no more: Brittanee Drexel’s remains found in SC years after disappearance

    Brittanee Drexel’s remains were found and details of the investigation are finally released.