Roommate quarrel leads to arrest

Sep. 26—A West Odessa man was arrested Friday after his roommate accused him of bashing him in the face with a glass bowl during an argument.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an assault in the 3000 block of North Northstar Avenue.

When they arrived, a 66-year-old man told them his roommate, Hai Nguyen, 51, hit him in the face with the bowl Nguyen had been eating out of during an argument over the removal of a vehicle on the property, the report stated. Deputies saw a two-inch gash on the man's face.

Nguyen told deputies the older man had pushed him and he hit him in self-defense when he swung at him. A witness, however, told the deputies the older man never touched Nguyen, according to the report. He further stated Nguyen laid on top of the older man and hit him at least five times in the body and head after he hit him with the bowl.

Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of injury to an elderly person, a Class 3 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years. He remained in the Ector County jail as of Monday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.

Online Ector County District Court records indicate Nguyen is already awaiting trial on two separate drug cases, one involving marijuana and the other, cocaine.