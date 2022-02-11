Roommate of Tallahassee man found dead in landfill arrested weeks ago

The roommate of Jorge Diaz Johnston, whose body was found last month in a Jackson County landfill, was arrested weeks ago after he was found hiding out behind a building not far from where the two resided.

Steven Yinger, 36, was arrested Jan. 12 on misdemeanor charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of probation violation, according to court records.

Yinger, who has a long history of arrests, is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility. He is considered a violent felony offender of special concern.

Police and prosecutors would not comment on Yinger's arrest or say whether he is a possible suspect in the killing of Diaz Johnston. The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that the case was going to a grand jury, signaling a likely breakthrough in the case.

Yinger acknowledged when he was arrested that he was trying to hide from officers because they kept coming by his apartment to ask questions in the wake of Diaz Johnston's disappearance, according to police reports.

Chronicling the case:

His arrest came just one day after TPD positively identified Diaz Johnston’s body and only hours after the department announced his death and its investigation into his homicide.

"We are working with the Tallahassee Police Department in seeking justice for Mr. Diaz Johnston," Assistant State Attorney Jon Fuchs told the Democrat Thursday.

'Police were constantly coming to his house'

TPD got a call about a “suspicious person” the night of Jan. 12 in the area of Alachua Avenue where Diaz Johnston was renting and allowing Yinger to stay, according to police reports. They found a man matching his description blocks away hiding under a stairwell outside the Florida A&M University Foundation building on East Tennessee Street.

Story continues

When an officer approached with his Taser drawn, Yinger immediately ran off through the parking lot, the report says. The officer chased him for 12 seconds before Yinger stopped and surrendered, complying with orders to get on the ground.

He was handcuffed and read his rights but opted to speak with investigators.

“Yinger advised he was looking for a place to sleep in the street because the police were constantly coming to his house on Alachua to talk to him,” the police report says. “Yinger said he observed the police driving (in) the area and he was trying to hide in the back of the building when he spotted the officer.”

Police didn’t immediately take Yinger to jail. Instead, he was taken to headquarters to discuss another matter. The police report doesn’t say what that was.

“Yinger agreed to speak with an investigator about a separate incident and was transported to TPD for an interview,” the report says.

Diaz Johnston was last seen alive around Jan. 3 and reported missing several days later by his husband, Don Diaz Johnston. On Jan. 8, his body was discovered in a Jackson County regional landfill after a trash hauler unknowingly picked it up from another landfill in Okaloosa County.

The metal bay at the Baker landfill where Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s body was found Saturday morning.

Yinger also had a run-in with police on the same day Diaz Johnston’s body was found. The night of Jan. 8, a TPD officer gave him a criminal traffic citation for driving with a revoked license. He was given a court appearance for later this month.

The officer wrote that he was sitting at Alachua Avenue and Short Street when he saw a blue Toyota pull into the driveway of Diaz Johnston’s apartment and Yinger get out of the car. He noted that Yinger's license was revoked.

TPD has never mentioned having a suspect or a person in custody in connection with Diaz Johnston’s death. The department declined to comment Friday on the case.

In a Jan. 18 article, a TPD spokeswoman said the investigation was moving “swiftly” and that police hoped to make an arrest in the case soon.

Yinger was released from prison months before Diaz Johnston death

Diaz Johnston and his husband were well known for their role in overturning Miami-Dade’s ban on same-sex marriages. In 2015, they were among the first gay couples in Florida to wed. They later relocated to Tallahassee but at some point separated.

He worked for a local law firm and last year took doctoral classes in religion at Florida State University. He is the brother of Manny Diaz, chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, and the uncle of the former football coach at the University of Miami by the same name.

Same-sex couples who had previously challenged the wedding ban – from left, Cathy Pareto with Karla Arguello, Jeff Delmay and Todd Delmay (obscured), David Price (partner not present), and Don Johnston and Jorge Diaz react in court, after Circuit Court Judge Sarah Zabel lifted a stay, allowing same-sex couples to marry, on Jan. 5, 2015 in Miami. Miami-Dade County became the first place in Florida to allow same-sex couples to marry, joining 36 other states and Washington, D.C.

In October, Diaz Johnston began renting his own place on Alachua Avenue. On Oct. 29, he texted his landlord to say “Happy Friday!” and mention a few routine matters. He also told her about his new roommate.

“I have a very good friend who is staying with me for a bit while he gets a place of his own,” he said in the text. “Neighbors are nice (and their dogs). We have all chatted in order to know each other.”

A neighbor of Diaz Johnston told the Democrat last month that a “Steven” lived with Diaz Johnston, though he didn’t know his last name or much else about him.

The neighbor told police about a BMW that Yinger was seen driving parked behind the duplex on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 immediately following the last time Diaz Johnston was spotted alive. The neighbor, who considered that unusual, said he hadn’t seen the roommate since shortly after Diaz Johnston's body was found.

Before his disappearance, someone stole and wrecked Diaz Johnston’s black Mercedes, though it’s unclear whether the two events are related. No arrest was ever made in the Dec. 15 car theft.

Yinger has a history of arrests dating back to at least 2004 on charges that include grand theft, forgery, burglary, battery, sale of cocaine and shoplifting, according to court records. He also has been arrested numerous times for violating his probation. A Department of Corrections report from 2008 said Yinger was married and had two children.

He served at least three separate stints in state prison, most recently a three-year sentence for grand theft and other charges. According to court records, the charges stemmed from the theft of laptops from a local Walmart.

Yinger was released from prison on Oct. 5, 2021, shortly before Diaz Johnston informed his landlord about his new roommate. He was scheduled to remain on probation until sometime next year.

Diaz-Johnston composite

Timeline of the Diaz Johnston case

Jan. 3: Diaz Johnston was last seen alive in the 2800 block of Remington Green Circle, near a law firm where he worked.

Jan. 7: Diaz Johnston’s husband, Don Diaz Johnston, reports him missing late that evening to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Jan. 8: Diaz Johnston’s body is found at the Jackson County regional landfill. TPD, which has not yet linked the body to its own investigation, announces that Diaz Johnston is missing and asks for the public’s help in locating him. Also that day, his roommate, Steven Yinger, was cited by police for driving with a revoked license.

Jan. 11: TPD confirms the identity of the body found in the landfill as Diaz Johnston.

Jan. 12: Tallahassee police announce that Diaz Johnston was found dead and that he was the victim of a homicide. Later that night, TPD arrests Yinger on trespassing and other charges. He is taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Jan. 18: TPD says the investigation is moving “swiftly” and that police hope to make an arrest soon. The department does not mention Yinger’s arrest.

Jan. 26: State Attorney Jack Campbell files an information against Yinger on the trespassing and related misdemeanor charges.

Thursday: TPD announces that the Diaz Johnston homicide case will go to a Leon County grand jury for review. Police and prosecutors decline to say whether someone is in custody in connection with the case.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jorge Diaz Johnston murder: Roommate arrested on unrelated charges