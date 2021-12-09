Lockdown ends at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte after fight leaves student injured

Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte was under lockdown Thursday morning after a fight between two students left one injured and the other in police custody.

A 16-year-old freshman attacked a senior in a school bathroom and, using an army knife, superficially cut the 18-year-old on the back, according to school officials and police. The injury was treated onsite by paramedics with a bandage and the student injured was taken home by his mom.

"There's no question that at this point, everybody is safe," said Wyandotte Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Cost Thursday afternoon. "The incident was not a random incident, it was rather planned. There should be no further cause for concern."

The high school was immediately placed under lockdown once the fight became known by administrators, and upon reviewing surveillance footage with police, it was learned that the student had fled the school — prompting a district-wide lockdown for all 10 schools.

Within 15 minutes, police apprehended the suspect and placed him in custody. As of Thursday afternoon, the teenager is being transported to the Wayne County Juvenile Home. His parents are not being cooperative with detectives and will not allow for their child to be interviewed, said Wyandotte Police Chief Brian Zalewski.

More: Fieger talks about Oxford shooting

More: Michigan Dems want to limit gun magazines

"In light of what happened in Oxford, people are on edge," Cost said. "Our schools are safe and then when threats happen, you just continue to increase anxiety and fear and that's just insult to injury."

Students at Roosevelt High School were allowed to resume classes at approximately noon Thursday, afterschool activities were held and school will be in session Friday.

"I would reassure (students) by saying that school is a safe place," Cost said. "They need to continue to be vigilant and if they hear or see things that are concerning to come and talk to an adult, but Roosevelt's a great place to be and we want them back tomorrow."

mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lockdown ends at Wyandotte high school after fight leaves student injured