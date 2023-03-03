Roosevelt residents scramble to find cats in home that burst into flames, killing woman

ROOSEVELT−The fate of an unknown number of cats believed to have been in a house that caught fire in the borough Wednesday morning, killing the woman living there, is still unknown, officials said.

The identity of the woman, who refused to be evicted, drew a New Jersey State Police SWAT team when she barricaded herself inside and threatened to blow up the home, has yet to be released.

The state police did release a brief statement Thursday saying three firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the blaze on Cedar Court that broke out shortly after 11 a.m.

The woman, who worked as a pet sitter, was known to keep cats in her home but little is known of them.

Roosevelt Borough Councilman Michael Hamilton said he found the body of one cat when he went to inspect the home Thursday morning.

The aftermath of a fatal fire the previous day is shown Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Roosevelt.

Animal control officers “suspect some of the cats may have fled the scene and may come back within the next 24 to 48 hours if there were any survivors,” Hamilton said, adding that based on what he found, “quite a few may have died in the fire.”

Hamilton said he first became aware of a problem when he saw State Poice vehicles rolling through the tiny borough of 800 people around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after the woman made the threat to blow up the home, the house burst into flames, officials said.



Neighbors were evacuated, at least one being told there was a gas leak.

The fire destroyed about half the house.

Caution tape is hung Thursday, March 2, 2023, around the area of a fatal fire the previous day on Cedar Street in Roosevelt.

On Thursday, cat food and pizza boxes littered the front of the home. A lawn sign in support of police leaned against the somewhat intact part of the house. A half dozen neighbors declined to discuss the woman or the incident.

Sharon Gaboff of Western Monmouth Animal Control, which is handling the situation with the cats, said volunteers have stepped forward to care for the animals.



“Nobody has any idea how many cats she really did have,” she said. “If there are any cats coming back to the site, looking for food or getting into a home, If there’s anything that needs to happen with the cats, it will be 100% taken care of.”

