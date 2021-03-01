A rooster stabbed a man to death with a knife during a cockfight

The Wrap
Netflix’s “The Crown” won four awards at Sunday’s 78th Golden Globes, including best TV drama as well as lead acting prizes for its onscreen Diana and Charles, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Donnor. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association spread the wealth in the film categories, with Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” taking best drama film and best director while Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won both best comedy or musical as well as best actor. Also of particular note, Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his lead role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Find the full list of winners and nominees below. These Golden Globe Awards were celebrated (mostly) virtually, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting from separate coasts. Also Read: Golden Globes' Most Under-Dressed Stars, From Jason Sudeikis to Jodie Foster BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER Jared Leto, “The Little Things” Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLEJohn Boyega, “Small Axe” *WINNER Brandan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER Also Read: Watch Chadwick Boseman Widow's Tearful Golden Globes Acceptance: 'He Would Say Something Beautiful' (Video) BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED “The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures) “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) “Over the Moon” (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) *WINNER “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” *WINNER BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Jack Fincher, “Mank”Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7” *WINNER Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” Also Read: Why Jason Sudeikis Wore That Tie-Dye Hoodie to the Golden Globes BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”Emma Corrin, “The Crown” *WINNER Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sarah Paulson, “Ratched” BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE “Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah” Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas “Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of The Chicago 7” Music by: Daniel Pemberton Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite “Io Sì (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead” *WINNERMusic by: Diane WarrenLyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi “Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami…” Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky” Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet” James Newton Howard, “News of the World” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul” *WINNER BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY “Emily in Paris” – Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios) “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television) “The Great” – Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV) *WINNER “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Kate Hudson, “Music” Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot” *WINNER Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA Jason Bateman, “Ozark”Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” *WINNER Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Al Pacino, “Hunters” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE “Anther Round” (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films) “La Llorona” (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder) “The Life Ahead” (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)“Minari” (USA) (Plan B; A24) *WINNER “Two of Us” (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures) BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA“The Crown” – Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television) *WINNER “Lovecraft Country” – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television) “The Mandalorian” – Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.) “Ozark” – Netflix (MRC Television) “Ratched” – Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father”Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” *WINNER Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Helena Zengel, “News of the World” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLEGillian Anderson, “The Crown” *WINNER Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” *WINNER BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION “Normal People” – Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix (Netflix) *WINNER “Small Axe” – Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios) “The Undoing” – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION "Normal People" – Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)"The Queen's Gambit" – Netflix (Netflix) *WINNER "Small Axe" – Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios) "The Undoing" – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions) "Unorthodox" – Netflix (Studio Airlift / RealFilm) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" Gary Oldman, "Mank" Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian" BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman" David Fincher, "Mank" Regina King, "One Night in Miami…" Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of The Chicago 7"Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" *WINNER BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios) *WINNER "Hamilton" (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) "Music" (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX) "Palm Springs" (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu) "The Prom" (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDYSacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" *WINNER James Corden, "The Prom" Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton" Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield" Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs" BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" *WINNER Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman" Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman" BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA "The Father" (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics) "Mank" (Netflix; Netflix)"Nomadland" (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures) *WINNER "Promising Young Woman" (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features) "The Trial of The Chicago 7" (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)