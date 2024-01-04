Roosters owner buys AED machines, offers first aid training for staff

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center trained managers of the restaurant chain Roosters on how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which will be installed in 15 local corporate-owned Roosters restaurants.

Roosters managers (from left) Jenny Pugh, Chase Kolikohn and Audrey Umpleby practice CPR on a Resusci Anne, or training doll, during an automated external defibrillator and first aid training session held at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Bob and Corrine Frick, the founders of Roosters, are buying an AED for each of their 15 corporate restaurants and staff members and managers were trained in their use at the medical center. Umpleby, Pugh and Kolikohn manage the Olentangy Road location of the popular restaurant chain.

Roosters restaurant manager Carlos Bennett listens to an instructor while performing first aid on a Rescue Anne, a medical simulator used for teaching. Bennett was part of a automated external defibrillator and first aid training session held at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 as the founders of Roosters restaurants are buying an AED for each of their 15 corporate restaurants. Bennett is a manager at the Huber Heights location.

Roosters manager Carlos Bennett (left) says thanks to Roosters founders Bob and Corrine Frick after an automated external defibrillator training session held at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The Fricks are buying an AED for each of their 15 corporate restaurants and Bennett was one of the managers trained in their use. Bennett is a manager at the Huber Heights location.

Ohio State University heart doctor Ralph Augostini (center) gets a big hug from Roosters restaurant founders Corrine and Bob Frick after the Fricks bought automated external defibrillators for each of their 15 corporate restaurants. On Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 Wexner Medical Center staff members gave AED and first aid training to managers from the popular restaurant chain. The Fricks have supported various heart-related endeavors at the university since Bob developed various severe heart issues.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Roosters owner buys AED machines, offers first aid training for staff