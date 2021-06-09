All This ‘Root Causes’ Immigration Talk by Kamala Harris Is a Cop-Out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ruben Navarrette Jr.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REUTERS
REUTERS

At least now we know why Kamala Harris wasn’t picked to be Secretary of State:

Her diplomacy stinks.

The vice president’s trip to Guatemala and Mexico was supposed to help get at what she says are the “root causes” of the current crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, it may have made matters worse.

First, this root-causes business is horse crap. The spinners within the Biden administration concocted that line to skirt the embarrassing fact that Harris is tasked with solving the border crisis but can’t find her way to the border, and that, despite this administration’s rhetoric, not all problems south of the border have their roots in the anti-immigrant policies of the Trump administration. To study the root causes of immigration and asylum, just visit the parking lot of a big box store, any restaurant kitchen in America, or almost any U.S. household.

Biden’s Trying to Blame a Mexican American for the Border Crisis on HIs Watch

President George W. Bush was right: Immigrants from Mexico come here to do jobs that Americans won’t do. And refugees from Central America come here to escape violence, with a plan to reunite with family members who are already in the United States—doing jobs that Americans won’t do.

It’s no mystery what got us here. It’s the U.S. employers, stupid.

With hundreds of thousands of would-be Central American refugees trying to enter the United States in search of asylum, the migration crisis is a headache for Democrats. They don’t have answers. All they have are competing factions: Latinos who want to make it easier for immigrants and refugees from Mexico and Central America to come north, and white working-class union members in the Rust Belt states who want to make it tougher.

In both political and humanitarian terms, the immigration crisis was already a hot mess. Now, thanks to Harris and her clumsy way of communicating, it’s hotter and messier.

And, as a bonus, Democrats now have a new problem on their hands: A lot of Latinos are pissed off—at Harris and Democrats.

To think, this hurricane was created by three little words uttered by Harris at a press conference in Guatemala City: “Do not come.”

That was the vice president’s harsh message to desperate Guatemalans—and, by extension, Hondurans and Salvadorans—who are thinking of giving up everything they own, leaving their families, and walking more than 1,000 miles to the U.S.-Mexico border to try their luck in the nation of second chances.

“I want to be clear to folks in the region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border,” she said while addressing reporters along with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. “Do not come. Do not come.”

Where in the World Is Kamala Harris? Spoiler: Not at the Border.

Let’s be clear about why people in Central America would come to the United States in the first place. They’d be coming because their house is on fire and their countries are imploding—in large measure, it should be said, due to decades of U.S. imperialism and failed U.S.-imposed economic systems that widened the gap between rich and poor. They’d be coming because they have a credible fear of vicious street gangs that were created in the United States and deported back to Central America, where they run the show and rape and kill with impunity.

And they’d be coming to roll the dice and seek asylum from a U.S. immigration system that, on average, awards that golden ticket to only about one in four people who ask for it. Most of all, these people would come because they put trust in the promise from the grand lady in New York Harbor who vows to take in “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

Frankly, that is where this Mexican-American gets pissed off. I shouldn’t have to explain all this to Kamala Harris, of all people. I shouldn’t have to make the case for inclusion and tolerance to the first Black vice president of the United States, or explain why America needs immigrants and refugees to a politician who was packaged and sold to the American people as “the daughter of immigrants.”

My mother was born in Texas, and my father was born in California; Harris’ mother was born in India, and her father was born in Jamaica. And I have a better handle on this stuff than she does?

Let’s also take note that, besides wielding the stick of harsh rhetoric, Harris went to Guatemala to promote the carrot of the Biden Administration’s $4 billion aid package for the “Northern Triangle” countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The idea is to throw a bunch of money at the region, much of which will go to bolster the military and police that—far from keeping people safe—often help drive people out.

In the spirit of the Las Vegas tourism department, the administration hopes that, with a sizable enough investment, we can get to the point where what happens in Central America will stay in Central America. So the Biden administration wants to save the region, but it has no interest in saving the people who live in the region? It’ll take on the challenge of nation building in Central America, but it won’t take in any more Central Americans? What a joke.

After telling the people of Central America not to come to the United States, Harris followed up with this:

“We will discourage illegal migration,” she said. “The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border… If you come to our border, I believe you will be turned back.”

Slow your roll, Madame Vice President. Who said anything about “illegal.” Or didn’t they teach you in law school that the process of seeking refugee status in the United States is 100 percent legal? And people should not be immediately turned back, at least not until they’ve had a hearing on their claim for asylum?

Harris tends to lose patience and get snide when she feels pressured or criticized for something she did—or should have done.

Like, for instance, going out of her way over the last few months to avoid visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

The vice president knows how to seize on issues that she believes will help her politically, like supporting police reform and LGBTQ rights, while also staying the hell away from challenges that could complicate her political future. At the top of that list sits immigration and the current border crisis. So how unfortunate for Harris, then, that her boss put her in charge of solving that very crisis.

Harris also has a detectable knack for deflecting responsibility and ducking tough questions. Sometimes she does that with a dismissive cackle, and other times—drawing on her experience as a former trial lawyer and prosecutor—by redirecting the line of questioning.

We caught a glimpse of this technique recently during a weird interview with Lester Holt, in which the NBC News anchor asked Harris why she hasn’t visited the U.S.-Mexico border. Visibly irritated by the question, she responded with an out-of-place non-sequitur.

“I haven’t been to Europe either,” Harris snapped.

I can’t wait for that trip. NATO had better watch out. A wicked cold front could be coming in from Washington.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Geraldo defends Kamala Harris after Fox News co-host insults her: 'That's so mean'

    “She was the Attorney General of the state of California. She was a United States senator. You can’t demean her.”

  • Jobs are back, but where are the workers?

    Roughly half of workers recently surveyed said they would turn down a job offer that mandated full-time in-office work.

  • FBI's Wray won't confirm or deny if Trump, aides or Congress members under investigation for Jan. 6 roles

    Wray said he was not aware of any investigation that goes "specifically to" whether former President Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • EXPLAINER: The US investigation into COVID-19 origins

    Once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now receiving scrutiny under a new U.S. investigation. Experts say the 90-day review ordered on May 26 by President Joe Biden will push American intelligence agencies to collect more information and review what they already have. Former State Department officials under President Donald Trump have publicly pushed for further investigation into virus origins, as have scientists and the World Health Organization.

  • TCU baseball’s Schlossnagle leaving for Texas A&M. Frogs made push to keep him.

    Jim Schlossnagle went 734-346 in 18 seasons at TCU, leading the program to five College World Series

  • Op-Ed: What Kamala Harris' callous message to migrants really means

    She told Central American migrants 'do not come.' But she failed to mention the U.S. role in fueling the terror and corruption they are fleeing.

  • Canning, Rendon power Angels' 6-1 victory, sweep of Royals

    Even with Mike Trout sidelined indefinitely, the Los Angeles Angels are on a roll for really the first time this season. Much-improved starting pitching and more timely hitting are probably the two biggest reasons why they aren't missing Trout badly at the moment, and the Halos got plenty of both as they finished up a strong homestand by sweeping the Kansas City Royals. Griffin Canning pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double in Los Angeles' 6-1 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night.

  • Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals

    The Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel and working to strengthen existing deals after last month's devastating war in the Gaza Strip interrupted those diplomatic efforts. The embrace of the so-called Abraham Accords is a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by President Joe Biden and other Democrats. The Trump administration put U.S. clout and incentives into landing the country-by-country pacts by four Arab states last year, easing enmity and isolation for the Jewish state in the Middle East that had dated back to Israel's 1948 founding.

  • Feeding people found to emit far more greenhouse gases than once thought

    Emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases from activities connected to growing and consuming food have been significantly underestimated, and may be twice as large as previously thought, new research finds. Why it matters: Agriculture is already known to be one of the largest contributors to human-caused global warming. If the sector's emissions are larger than thought, it could mean the world will see more warming than anticipated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Group highlights dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan

    The group Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is reminding families about the dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan as the weather warms up.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to add some exposure to this broad sector, where industry lines are increasingly being blurred, you will be able to find something that is interesting. For example, growth investors will probably like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), income investors might find Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) enticing, and those with a bent for turnaround stories might appreciate Helmerich & Payne's (NYSE: HP) story. NextEra Energy is one of the largest utilities in the United States, with its Florida Power & Light operations providing a solid foundation for growth.

  • EU leaders urge unfettered probe into origins of COVID-19

    EU leaders on Thursday called for an unfettered investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, first identified in central China, amid criticism of an initial World Health Organization probe. The WHO study in January and February was "insufficient and inconclusive", the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva said in a statement last month, calling for what it called a timely, transparent and evidence-based second probe to be conducted, including in China. "Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.

  • Harris avoids optics of vaccine-for-immigration quid pro quo with Mexico

    Vice President Kamala Harris headed back to the U.S. after two days of high-level meetings in Guatemala and Mexico about corruption, human trafficking and migration, but one subject was only briefly touched upon: coronavirus vaccines.Why it matters: Migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border remain near 20-year highs. Harris is charged with trying to resolve the root causes for people leaving Central America, issues oftentimes exacerbated by COVID-19 in recent months.Get market news worthy

  • Clippers' last shot snuffed out in wild finish as they lose lead, then Game 1 to Jazz

    The Clippers fell 112-109 to the Jazz in Salt Lake City in Game 1 of their second-round series, as Donovan Mitchell scored 45 to lead the comeback.

  • Sean Payton on Michael Thomas’ ankle: “So far, so good”

    Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was only able to play seven regular-season games in 2020. And while he came off injured reserve for the postseason, he didn’t make a catch in New Orleans’ loss to Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round. On Thursday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said Thomas’ ankle that limited him last [more]

  • 4 million Americans quit their jobs in April - a 20-year record. Many of them worked in the retail sector, which is in the middle of a massive labor shortage.

    Job quits and vacancies reached 20-year highs in April, the Labor Department said, underlining the size of the labor shortage, especially in retail.

  • San Jose Mayor Proposes Mandatory Gun Insurance, Annual Gun Fee in Wake of Rail Yard Mass Shooting

    Sam Liccardo, the mayor of San Jose, Calif. reintroduced a proposal for mandatory gun owners’ insurance and other provisions aimed at mitigating gun violence.

  • Half of the pandemic's unemployment money may have been stolen

    Criminals may have stolen as much as half of the unemployment benefits the U.S. has been pumping out over the past year, some experts say. Why it matters: Unemployment fraud during the pandemic could easily reach $400 billion, according to some estimates, and the bulk of the money likely ended in the hands of foreign crime syndicates — making this not just theft, but a matter of national security.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: When the

  • What to Watch Wednesday: Marvel’s ‘Loki’ hits Disney+, ‘Million’ finale on ABC

    Also tonight, we get the 2021 Country Music Television Awards.

  • EU border agency 'failing' to stop illegal migrants entering Europe despite massive funding boost

    The EU’s border agency cannot effectively fight illegal immigration and is struggling to cope with its duties, auditors have warned. Frontex was handed a bolstered role in policing the bloc’s borders after the 2015 migration crisis but it has become overstretched, said a report by the European Court of Arbitration, the EU's financial watchdog. It has almost 10,000 officers and its budget will increase to £774m by 2027 up from just £16.3m in 2006. It had just 45 officers in 2005, the year after i