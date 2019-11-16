'Be rooted in reality': Barack Obama urges moderation to 2020 Democratic presidential contenders

Former President Barack Obama, speaking before a crowd of Democratic donors in Washington, D.C., urged caution and moderation to the current field of Democratic presidential contenders.

"The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that," Obama said to the audience, the Associated Press reported.

Obama did not mention any candidates specifically, but the remarks come as two of the most progressive candidates in the Democratic primary field, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have pitched themselves among the top-polling contenders, and another candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, entered the race promising a more moderate platform.

Deval Patrick: Why Deval Patrick thinks he has a shot in the 2020 Democratic primary

"There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important," Obama continued.

The remarks were hosted by the Democracy Alliance, which touts itself as the "largest network of donors dedicated to building the progressive movement in the United States." Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was also featured at the event.

The former president also took a swipe at "views" that exist on "left-leaning Twitter feeds," calling on candidates to be "rooted in reality."

"Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality and the fact that voters, including the Democratic voters and certainly persuadable independents or even moderate Republicans, are not driven by the same views that are reflected on certain, you know, left-leaning Twitter feeds," he said.

Obama on 'woke' culture: Obama advises 'woke' young people not to be so judgmental

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barack Obama urges moderation to 2020 Democratic contenders