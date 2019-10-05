The Roots of Giuliani and Biden’s 35-Year Grudge Match

Hunter Biden was 12 years old when Rudolph Giuliani first accused his father of breaking the law.

The animus between Giuliani and the elder Biden is widely believed to go back to a stinging one-liner about 9/11 during the 2007 election. But the grudge, in fact, began decades earlier.

In early January 1983, Giuliani was the associate attorney general, No. 3 in the U.S. Justice Department. Joe Biden was a U.S. senator from Delaware and sponsor of a bill to establish a cabinet-level “Drug Czar” to coordinate all federal efforts to curb narcotics trafficking.

The legislation had been passed at 2 a.m., without hearings. Giuliani urged President Ronald Reagan to veto it.

“Naive, simplistic and hopelessly flawed,” Giuliani said of Biden’s provision.

Giuliani always has more words, so he also said, “It is shocking and irresponsible that legislation making these kinds of changes was passed without a single hearing in Congress and without any kind of thoughtful consideration.”

Biden went to see Reagan at the White House, bringing along a draft of a Government Accounting Office report which found that a failure of the various federal agencies to coordinate their efforts was leading to an overall failure to stop more than a small fraction of the illegal drugs pouring into the country. Giuliani accused Biden of leaking the report before the agencies involved had an opportunity to respond, those prominently including the Justice Department.

“In violation of GAO rules and the law,” Giuliani charged.

A Biden spokesman replied that the senator had done “nothing illegal.”

Reagan vetoed the measure and narcotics kept pouring into the country. Biden kept pushing and a drug czar was finally established four years later. Narcotics still kept pouring into the country.

“The biggest lie in law enforcement is, ‘We’re working closely together on this,’” the late NYPD Deputy Commissioner Jack Maple noted at the time.

Meanwhile, Giuliani had discovered that being No. 3 of anything was not for him. His spot in the hierarchy did make him privy to all of the DOJ’s big cases, and this included one in New York where prosecutors were well on the way to locking up the members of the Mafia’s ruling commission there. Giuliani took a demotion to become the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and stepped onto center stage to become a star mob buster, indicting the heads of all five of the city’s crime families in what was dubbed the Commission Case.

The evidence included photographs of a May 1984 meeting of mob bosses at a house in Staten Island. An accompanying affidavit attested that the main topic of the gathering was Mafia control of the construction industry. One example they all surely knew was Trump Tower, which had been completed in 1983 thanks to concrete provided by a firm linked to the Genovese crime family and a labor favor accorded by the Gambino crime family. The tower was the only construction site in New York to remain open during a citywide strike.

Giuliani the mob buster ran for mayor and lost, but ran again and won. He would have been blamed if crime went up during his tenure, so he should be credited for the record drop. That, even though to this day he does not seem to understand it, was largely because the NYPD for the first time treated every crime seriously, whether it was on the richest block in Manhattan or the poorest block in Brooklyn.

The streets became safer, but Giuliani became ever nuttier. He was abrasive and divisive and the tumult of his personal life became increasingly public. He ended up exhausting even the city that never sleeps.

On Sept. 10, 2001, Giuliani came down the front steps of City Hall with several aides and not a single passerby called out his name or waved or otherwise acknowledged his presence. The parade had clearly passed him by.

The next morning, the planes flew into the World Trade Center. Giuliani was on television enough in the aftermath to become known as the face of 9/11. Oprah Winfrey called him “America’s Mayor.”

In 2007, Giuliani moved to parlay that into becoming America’s president.

One problem for him was that he had been to emergency rooms to visit so many shot cops during his time as mayor that he had filed a lawsuit in June of 2000 against two dozen gun manufacturers. He charged the companies with “profiting from the suffering of innocent people” while engaging in “a number of illegal and immoral practices."