“New Roots” Initiative To Support Mothers in Setting Up Their Own Businesses Opens Applications for Its Third Cohort Until 31 July

For the third year in a row, GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs is running its signature philanthropic program, Empower by GoDaddy under the title "New Roots" in cooperation with Impact Hub Munich. The free program is aimed at mothers who have a start-up idea or have already started their own business and need additional support.

Mothers of all ages from Munich and around can apply to join until 31 July. Throughout the program, experienced businesspeople support the participants and help them to develop a viable business idea. In a series of diverse workshops, GoDaddy experts and the Impact Hub team support participants in developing a website, generating ideas, financial planning and product testing.

Low levels of female founders in Germany

“Just 15% of start-ups in Germany are founded by women, and mothers often face unique challenges due to additional caring responsibilities and structural inequalities,” said Alexandra Anderson, Lead DACH Marketing and co-supervisor of the Empower program at GoDaddy. “Partnering with Impact Hub Munich, GoDaddy Germany will continue using its years of experience in building websites and helping entrepreneurs to establish a digital presence to support mothers across Germany in becoming successful business owners.”

With the New Roots program, GoDaddy and Impact Hub Munich want to open entrepreneurship to all, help remove the barriers that come from starting a new business and show how self-employment can be a real alternative for mothers. Successful examples from previous attendees of our New Roots program include many ‘mompreneurs.’

The third cohort of New Roots offers mothers vital access to proper tools, resources and networks needed to scale their businesses and achieve more.

Alumni success stories

For Anna Diermeier, one of last year's New Roots participants and founder of the zero-waste shop and design studio, ZURÜCK, the program was an enormous success: "While participating in New Roots, I acquired my first customer and implemented a really cool project."

With their decaf and low specialty coffee, Janna and Lidia, founders of monkeyminds.coffee, want to give pregnant and breastfeeding mothers back a bit of normality and freedom, and a well-deserved break. The two have participated in the New Roots program as a team and have already put their ideas into practice. “The program is the support that mothers need to feel empowered to live a self-determined life.”

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About Impact Hub Munich

The Impact Hub Munich was founded in 2013 to bring together people who are actively involved in shaping a business world that is oriented towards the common good. The premises in Munich-Sendling are a workplace and meeting place for currently around 250 members. The Impact Hub team sees itself as a framework and impulse provider for sustainable business and collaborative work and supports people in advancing their business.

