Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Full Year 2022 Earnings: US$0.002 loss per share (vs US$0.004 loss in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies (ASX:ROO) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$154.0k (down 18% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: US$2.13m (loss narrowed by 9.1% from FY 2021).

  • US$0.002 loss per share (improved from US$0.004 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies shares are down 50% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies (5 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

