Rootstown man charged in alleged rape of girl, now 11; ordered held on $100,000 bond

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Rootstown man was arraigned on rape and other felony charges in Portage County Common Pleas Court on Friday in connection with alleged incidents involving a now 11-year-old girl over more a period of more than two years.

Scott R. Boyd, 35, is facing charges in a grand jury indictment of first-degree felony rape and three counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, the alleged incidents took place between August 2018, when the girl was 8, and December 2020, when she was 10.

The indictment was filed Monday and a warrant was issued for Boyd's arrest. He was booked into Portage County Jail early Wednesday afternoon, according to a jail booking report.

During Boyd's arraignment, Judge Becky Doherty ordered him held on a $100,000 bond, but a bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Doherty further ordered that Boyd have no contact with the girl if released on bond.

Boyd's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

A jury trial is currently scheduled for April 12. A discovery hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 and a pretrial hearing on March 30.

