Ropsley Road: Appeal renewed to identify body found in field

An appeal has been renewed relating to the death of a man whose body was found in a field.

His body was found at the edge of a field at about 10:15 GMT on 1 February near Ropsley Road, between Ropsley and Oasby.

Lincolnshire Police believes it has a sighting of him on CCTV shortly before he was found.

His cause of death is unknown and an investigation continues into the circumstances.

CCTV footage shows what police believe to be the man walking along the road from Aisby towards Oasby between 08:00 and 08:40 GMT on 1 February.

A number of vehicles travelled on the road that morning and police are appealing for more information.

The force is also looking for any dashcam footage people may have captured.

Police described the man as white with a shaved head, wearing a black parka coat and grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Inquiries have been conducted into the man's identity and cause of death both in the UK and internationally.

Images of two distinctive tattoos were previously released by police to try and help identify him.

The appeal is being issued in Russian and has so far been shared in Bulgarian, Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian.

