Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee hosts 'Community Chain of Peace' event in Gainesville

Community members formed a human chain to promote peace and solidarity as a cry to put an end to gun violence.

Sponsored by the Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee, the "Community Chain of Peace" event was held Saturday at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church at 1936 NE Eighth Ave.

About a dozen community members gathered to unite to offer thoughts and prayers for an end to hate, violence, mass shootings, religious bigotry, racism, divisions and intolerance.

The Rev. Milford L. Griner, RPQCC president and founder, welcomed the audience to the ceremony.

"Although the year is young, there have been many killings and loss of life since the start of the new year," said Griner, 65.

The Rosa Parks Quiet Courage Committee hosted its Community Chain of Peace event at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church at 1936 NE Eighth Ave. on Saturday. Attendees gathered behind the church to form a human chain with their arms linked around one another while praying. (Photo: Photo by Voleer Thomas/For The Guardian)

Griner mentioned the New Year's day shooting that happened in Ocala and the recent killing of former WCJB-TV reporter Dylon Lyons who lost his life on Feb. 22 while reporting in an Orange County neighborhood for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

Griner said he and Lyons were both born and raised in Philadelphia.

“When I heard about the news, it grieved my spirit,” Griner said while noting that Lyons had reported on several events he organized that Lyons covered while he was a reporter in Gainesville at WCJB-TV 20 News. “I can’t help it because it’s someone you know. We may not be able to stop all the gun violence, but we can get together and pray and call for peace. Those who are gathered here understand there is strength in numbers and what affects one of us, affects all of us.”

Griner said he was a victim of gun violence at the age of 11 in 1969 when he was wounded by a gunshot across his forehead.

Griner said he was shot after rejecting a gang member's request to join a gang.

“Thank God it did not kill me and I’m here to talk about it,” Griner said.”

The Rev. Mary Mitchell, pastor of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church, gave the invocation prayer.

“Thank you for allowing us to come together to bring about change and peace in our communities,” Mitchell said. “We are grateful for his (Griner's) leadership and for you keeping him.”

Griner then read the scripture from Romans 12:17-21. Verse 21 reads, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Griner asked a few members of the audience to share their thoughts about violence and how to bring more peace in the community.

“We don’t want to go to one more funeral of one more child,” said Gainesville Police Department’s Chief Inspector Jaime Kurnick. “We are reaching out to the community to help us because we can’t continue this violence.”

Some attendees talked about building more mental health facilities and a place of refuge for those who can be protected from violence and Ukranians who have been victims of war.

Saeed Khan and Kali Blount gave readings dedicated to peace.

“We are gathered together to pray for peace in these times of discord,” Khan said. “Guard our hearts that feel the pain of others. Grant voice for the voiceless. May we listen with compassion. Eradicate fear and hate. Grant us hope for a better world for all of us.”

Blount said November will be 46 years since his father was shot to death in Detroit.

“When I see violence, that nightmare resurfaces for me,” Blount said.

Blount read a poem by Langston Hughes titled “I Dream A World.”

The readings were followed by the audience listening to a musical recording of “Let There Be Peace On Earth” performed by American singer-songwriter Vince Gill via YouTube.

Afterwards, attendees gathered behind the church to form a human chain with their arms linked around one another while praying.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward said events like the "Chain of Peace" event gives residents a chance to stand in solidarity against violence.

“Whether we have 50 people or 10 people show up — it matters,” Ward said. “Gun violence is a huge problem in every community. We can’t continue losing parts of our community. The solution doesn’t exist individually, it exists within the community.”

