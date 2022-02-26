Homicide investigation underway in north Palm Springs cause of road closures

The Palm Springs Police Department said it is investigating the death of a driver whose vehicle hit a power pole in Desert Highland Gateway Estates Friday night as a homicide.

According to a press release, the department received a call of traffic collision in the area of Rosa Parks Road and Granada Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a power pole, causing the entire neighborhood to lose power.

At 6:29 p.m., Southern California Edison reported an outage impacting 165 customers in Desert Highland Gateway Estates and cited a traffic accident as the cause. The repair is listed as "in progress" and the estimated restoration time is 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators later determined the driver is a victim of homicide. Police have not identified the driver or said how they were killed.

The Palm Springs Police Department Crimes Against Persons unit, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating the incident.

Police reported at 6:50 p.m. that Rosa Parks Road between El Dorado Boulevard and Eastgate Road, as well as Granada Avenue between Rosa Parks Road and Sunview Avenue, were closed because of the incident and resulting investigation. The department has not said when those roads will reopen.

Story continues

Location:Rosa Parks Between El Dorado and Eastgate as well as Granada Between Rosa Parks and Sunview

Date: 02-25-2022

Time: 19:50:02

Details: The above roads are closed due to police activity. https://t.co/FegnxxG7Xn — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) February 26, 2022

This is the second homicide investigation to take place on Rosa Parks Road in the past week. On Monday, Palm Springs Police deemed Saturday's "suspicious death" in the 600 block of Rosa Parks Road a homicide.

Police have not released any more information about that death, including information about the victim or any suspects.

This is a developing story.

Desert Sun reporter Paul Albani-Burgio contributed to this report.

Niki Kottmann writes and edits features for The Desert Sun. Reach out on Twitter at @niki_mariee.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Homicide investigation closes Rosa Parks Road, Granada Avenue