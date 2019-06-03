Rosalía shares details about her upcoming collaboration with Billie Eilish

Spanish singer Rosalía at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2019, in Indio, California

The Catalan singer confirmed the collaboration last March, after she attended Eilish's first-ever show in Barcelona, and has now provided more information about the project.

Speaking with Beats Radio 1 over video chat, Rosalía divulged more behind-the-scenes about her experience working with Eilish.

"She impressed me. When I was in the studio, I think that usually I never get that shocked. I don't know how to describe it," she told host Zane Lowe.

"When she started recording and singing, wow. She has these amazing directions. She has this amazing drive. She knows exactly what she wants, and I felt less alone when I found her."

She denied that the song was finished, assuring that they "will find a moment" to do so.

Fans first heard about the forthcoming duet back in February, during Eilish's interview with Annie Mac on Radio 1's Future Sounds.

Since then, the 17-year-old pop singer told Billboard that the song was "half in Spanish -- for both of [them] --half in English."

This year, Rosalía has collaborated with several artists, including J. Balvin and El Guincho on "Con Altura." Last week, she shared the music video for her latest single "Aute Cuture."

In the meantime, Billie Eilish's LP "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" has retaken the top spot of Billboard 200 albums chart.