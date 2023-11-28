Rosalynn Carter: Bidens and former first ladies in Georgia for tribute service

A guest looks at the schedule before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

A host of ex-US presidents and other leaders are in Georgia to attend a memorial service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Former President Jimmy Carter - who is 99 and receiving hospice care - is expected to attend his wife's service and will be joined by his successors, Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton.

First Lady Jill Biden and her four living predecessors are also expected to attend the memorial.

Mrs Carter died aged 96 this month.

She was diagnosed with dementia in May and entered hospice care in Georgia in the days prior to her death.

Her 77-year marriage to Mr Carter - who served in the White House between 1977-81 - remains the longest of any first couple.

Ceremonies celebrating the life and legacy of Mrs Carter began on Monday, when her body was moved by motorcade from her home in the small town of Plains to Atlanta.

The procession made several short stops along the way, including at her alma mater Georgia Southwestern State University, where staff laid wreaths at a statue dedicated to her.

On Tuesday, her motorcade will head to the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University for the tribute service.

All four living first ladies - Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hilary Clinton - will attend the service.

The White House said on Tuesday that Mr and Mrs Clinton and Mrs Obama had travelled to Georgia with President Biden on Air Force One.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are also expected to attend the memorial.

It was initially unclear whether President Carter, who has been receiving hospice care since February, would attend. He has suffered from health issues, including a melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

But the Carter Centre told US media on Tuesday morning that he intended to attend the entire service. He will be joined by all four of their children and 11 living grandchildren.

The ceremony will feature Mrs Carter's favourite passages from the bible and will include live performances from musicians Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The pair are friends of the Carters and have worked with the non-profit Habitat for Humanity projects.

On Wednesday morning, a private funeral service will take place for family and close friends at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.