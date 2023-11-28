Rosalynn Carter funeral procession: Here are the law-enforcement agencies taking positions

A memorial service for Rosalynn Carter and interment in Plains on Wednesday will conclude three days of activities honoring the former first lady.

The motorcade will depart the Carter family residence at 11 a.m. and head east on Church Street through downtown Plains, according to The Carter Center. It will turn left on North Bond Street to the Carters home church — Maranatha Baptist Church —for a private service.

Then, the procession will head south on Bond Street, turn west on West Church Street through downtown and continue to Woodland Drive. This will end the public part of the procession. A private interment will take place at the Carter residence.

She was my hero: Everything Chip Carter, son of Jimmy & Rosalynn, said during tribute service in Atlanta

Jimmy Carter's words to Rosalynn: Amy Carter reads 75-year-old letter at memorial service

Rosalynn Carter funeral procession route: law-enforcement agencies expected to take positions

National Park Service

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Americus Police Department

Plains Police Department

Georgia Southwestern State University

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office

Thomasville Police Department

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Valdosta Police Department

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Moultrie Police Department

Tift County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Albany Police Department

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Perry Police Department

Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Warner Robins Police Department

Columbus Police Department

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard

Department of Corrections Honor Guard

Department of Natural Resources Honor Guard

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Rosalynn Carter procession: Law-enforcement agencies taking part