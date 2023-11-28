Rosalynn Carter funeral procession: Here are the law-enforcement agencies taking positions

A memorial service for Rosalynn Carter and interment in Plains on Wednesday will conclude three days of activities honoring the former first lady.

The motorcade will depart the Carter family residence at 11 a.m. and head east on Church Street through downtown Plains, according to The Carter Center. It will turn left on North Bond Street to the Carters home church — Maranatha Baptist Church —for a private service.

Then, the procession will head south on Bond Street, turn west on West Church Street through downtown and continue to Woodland Drive. This will end the public part of the procession. A private interment will take place at the Carter residence.

Rosalynn Carter funeral procession route: law-enforcement agencies expected to take positions

  • National Park Service

  • Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

  • Americus Police Department

  • Plains Police Department

  • Georgia Southwestern State University

  • Thomas County Sheriff’s Office

  • Thomasville Police Department

  • Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

  • Valdosta Police Department

  • Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

  • Moultrie Police Department

  • Tift County Sheriff’s Office

  • Lee County Sheriff’s Office

  • Albany Police Department

  • Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

  • Perry Police Department

  • Jones County Sheriff’s Office

  • Houston County Sheriff’s Office

  • Warner Robins Police Department

  • Columbus Police Department

  • Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

  • Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard

  • Department of Corrections Honor Guard

  • Department of Natural Resources Honor Guard

