Rosalynn Carter funeral procession: Here are the law-enforcement agencies taking positions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A memorial service for Rosalynn Carter and interment in Plains on Wednesday will conclude three days of activities honoring the former first lady.
The motorcade will depart the Carter family residence at 11 a.m. and head east on Church Street through downtown Plains, according to The Carter Center. It will turn left on North Bond Street to the Carters home church — Maranatha Baptist Church —for a private service.
Then, the procession will head south on Bond Street, turn west on West Church Street through downtown and continue to Woodland Drive. This will end the public part of the procession. A private interment will take place at the Carter residence.
She was my hero: Everything Chip Carter, son of Jimmy & Rosalynn, said during tribute service in Atlanta
Jimmy Carter's words to Rosalynn: Amy Carter reads 75-year-old letter at memorial service
Rosalynn Carter funeral procession route: law-enforcement agencies expected to take positions
National Park Service
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
Americus Police Department
Plains Police Department
Georgia Southwestern State University
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office
Thomasville Police Department
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
Valdosta Police Department
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Moultrie Police Department
Tift County Sheriff’s Office
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Albany Police Department
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
Perry Police Department
Jones County Sheriff’s Office
Houston County Sheriff’s Office
Warner Robins Police Department
Columbus Police Department
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard
Department of Corrections Honor Guard
Department of Natural Resources Honor Guard
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Rosalynn Carter procession: Law-enforcement agencies taking part