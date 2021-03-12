Rosamund Pike: I Care A Lot actress 'buries awards in garden'

British actress Rosamund Pike won best actress in a musical or comedy at this year's Golden Globes

Actress Rosamund Pike has revealed that she buries her acting awards in her garden.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said the ritual was probably "deeply psychological" and linked to "some deep-lying imposter syndrome".

Last month, Pike won best comedy actress at the Golden Globes for her performance in I Care A Lot, which sees her play con woman Marla Grayson.

It added to her Emmy win for best actress in 2019's State of the Union.

She told Ellen she found awards an "uneasy thing to display in your home".

"How do people interact with them when they come home?" she asked the US chat show host. "I think it's awkward.

"So I bury them in the garden, with a little bit showing up."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmSt8seVHIQ&t=194s

Discussing her recent Golden Globe success, Pike, who had previously been nominated at the ceremony for her turns in 2015's Gone Girl and 2018's A Private War, said her win came as a surprise.

"The odds were not in my favour," said the British actress, who beat performances from Maria Bakalova, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kate Hudson and Anya-Taylor Joy to take home the prize.

'Buried treasure'

Pike added that she hopes the future owners of her home will discover the statuettes "when I'm dead and gone".

"They'll think they found buried treasure. They'll in fact have found a host of awards... they'll be centuries ahead and probably won't even have them anymore... they'll be relics," she said.

Pike, who is currently living in Prague, may well have to dig up more of her garden, as I Care A Lot is tipped to be among the nominees for this year's Oscars, due to be announced on Monday.

She was last a best actress contender for Gone Girl in 2015, but ultimately lost out on the night to Julianne Moore's performance in Still Alice.

What is impostor syndrome?

Psychotherapist Rachel Buchan describes impostor syndrome as "an internal belief that you are not good enough or don't belong".

She says the feeling is most commonly found in the workplace but can also manifest itself in other areas of life like social situations.

It can affect people of all backgrounds, she says, and emerges for a variety of reasons including someone's upbringing, background and specific circumstances at the time.

