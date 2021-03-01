Rosamund Pike scores a Golden Globe in surprise win over Maria Bakalova

Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
The 2021 Golden Globes have their first major surprise win.

Rosamund Pike at Sunday's Golden Globes won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care a Lot. It was a surprise win after pundits widely predicted the award would instead go to Maria Bakalova for her breakout performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In her acceptance speech, Pike, who is taking home the first Golden Globe of her career, showed her appreciation to Bakalova, who famously helped prank Rudy Giuliani during the climax of Borat.

"In my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car," Pike said. "I think I still would rather do that than have been in a room with Rudy Giuliani."

