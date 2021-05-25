Rosanna Arquette asks Twitter followers if Supreme Court justices are KKK members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler McCarthy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rosanna Arquette questioned if members of the U.S. Supreme Court are also members of the Ku Klux Klan on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The actress is often very outspoken politically on Twitter, often criticizing Republicans and discussing white privilege. On Monday, the "Pulp Fiction" actress took to Twitter to simply ask her more than 189,000 followers if they believe multiple Supreme Court justices are members of the notorious white supremacist hate group.

"I wonder how many Supreme Court judges are members of the kkk," she wrote, providing no additional context as to what prompted the question.

ROSANNA ARQUETTE BLAMES TRUMP, GOP FOR THE CORONAVIRUS' DEATHS IN THE US

However, it’s likely that the 61-year-old actress had race on her mind given that May 25 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd. The incident that involved a Minneapolis Police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes sparked a national reckoning in the U.S. regarding race and policing. Arquette took to Twitter later in the day to joining the cadre of celebrities speaking out about the anniversary and eulogizing Floyd.

"The barbaric death of George Floyd changed the world ,as well as the many human beings who were also murdered at the hands of violent racist police officers .Black Lives Matter ,we will never forget. Rest in power Sir," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress spent her morning on the anniversary retweeting and sharing other people’s thoughts on the significance of Floyd’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd during the viral video of his arrest and murder was convicted on three charges in connection with the incident in April, including third-degree murder.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says he has ‘very little doubt’ that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

    Three Wuhan lab researchers became so sick in November 2019 that they had to be hospitalised

  • Fox Nation To Make Available Fox News Primetime Lineup As Part Of Streaming Options

    Fox Nation, the subscription streaming service launched by Fox News, will start to make available the network’s primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle, with the first episodes posted on June 2. Fox News Primetime All the Time will make available the episodes the following morning at 5 AM. Although they […]

  • Blinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate

    RAMALLAH, West Bank/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would provide new aid to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and Israel. Hoping to reverse a move taken by former President Donald Trump that angered Palestinians, Blinken said the United States would advance the process of re-opening the Jerusalem consulate that had served as its diplomatic channel to the Palestinians. Speaking alongside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Blinken said the United States would provide an additional $75 million in development and economic aid to the Palestinians in 2021, $5.5 million in immediate disaster relief for Gaza and $32 million to U.N. Palestinian aid agency.

  • One bettor makes $300,000 on Phil Mickelson's historic PGA Championship victory

    Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major with his PGA Championship victory Sunday, and one lucky bettor cashed in on the historic moment.

  • Wisconsin to play in New Year’s Six bowl in latest 247Sports bowl projections

    On Monday, 247Sports released its updated bowl projections entering the summer. The Wisconsin Badgers get a New Year's Six bowl date.

  • Today in History May 25

    Highlights of this day in history: "Star Wars" --- the classic sci-fi movie written and directed by George Lucas --- premieres; Former Enron execs Kenneth Lay and Jeffrey Skilling are convicted of conspiracy and fraud; Comedian Jay Leno begins his run as host of N-B-C's "The Tonight Show . (May 25)

  • Pfizer is testing a COVID-19 booster shot in combination with new pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it is testing its experimental 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in combination with a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults who are 65 years old or older. The study includes 600 participants from the Phase 3 clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine. Both Pfizer and Moderna Inc. are testing booster doses for their two-dose, mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer's stock is up 8.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 10.6%.

  • Celtics at Nets Game 2: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

    The Brooklyn Nets will try take a 2-0 lead on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

  • Fact check: False claims that Kamala Harris staged airplane boarding proliferate online

    A Facebook post claims Vice President Kamala Harris staged boarding an airplane by using a green screen. This is false. The image is from 2017.

  • Dolphins placed waiver claim on offensive tackle Geron Christian

    Dolphins placed waiver claim on offensive tackle Geron Christian

  • Asian comedians are fighting back against late night television that makes their culture the punchline.

    Just 2.9% of writer's guild members working in TV are Asian. Comedians say little representation means their communities are often the butt of jokes.

  • Is Ben Affleck wearing the watch he wore while dating J.Lo in the early 2000s?

    A recent photo of Ben Affleck is fueling ongoing rumors that he and Jennifer Lopez are back together.

  • Master P receives honorary doctorate degree from Lincoln University

    Hip-hop icon and business mogul Master P received an honorary doctorate in human letters from Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University this weekend. “I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller,” he wrote.

  • Michelle Obama pays tribute to Alicia Keys at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to multi-platinum singer and activist Alicia Keys, who was honored at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor. The hit LP was released when Keys was only 20 years old on June 5, 2001. The album garnered five Grammy Awards.

  • Basketball-Lakers' James to face no action over COVID-19 protocol violation

    U.S. media reported last week that James attended an outdoor photoshoot for his tequila brand with several celebrities before the Lakers' 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors. James, who was photographed without a mask at the event, also played in Sunday's 99-90 loss to the Pheonix Suns in the opening game of their first-round playoff series.

  • Everlane Made A $25 Tube Top *Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Plays*

    Like Brood X cicadas, tube tops emerge from the fashion spin cycle every 17 years (give or take). The minimal tank’s origin story is the stuff of garmento legend: in the early 1970s, designer Elie Tahari discovered a pile of fabric “tubes” at a clothing wholesaler and snuck them into a trade show where he was mobbed with customers. “It was totally disco,” he told the New York Times in 2012, “It was an East Village happening. ‘I am not wearing a bra! I am a modern hippie girl!’”. It was then in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the strapless style became a red-carpet phenomenon; paired with low-rise jeans and handkerchief skirts on such celebs as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Cameron Diaz. And now, roughly 20 years later, the most high-stakes hot girl summer on record is upon us, and tube tops — in lieu of jumping off the pages of the dELiA*s catalog — are suddenly popping up in our feeds and inboxes. The latest retailer to jump on the itty-bitty bandwagon? Everlane, a pared-back DTC brand known for its just-right takes on modern basics. While it seems like a surprisingly of-the-moment choice for the staples-driven imprint, it makes sense; few tops are as minimal as the strapless, bandage-tight, and detail-free tube. Everlane’s tube top seemingly aims to provide as much support as possible for the inherently barely-there style; made from a stretch-blessed Pima cotton that’s woven in a double-layered knit, outfitted with no-slip grips, and completed with a built-in shelf bra. It retails for $25 bucks a skimpy pop and is offered in a splash of six summery colorways: crisp white, classic black, iced-latte-like clay, baby blue seaglass, red-hot scarlet, and creamsicle-orange sienna. This ’90s-inspired style has yet to clock any customer feedback — namely, on how it fares for larger chests — but we’re pretty sure we’re about to witness a summer chock full of Everlane tube tops bopping around to the tune of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour. DashDividers_1_500x100 Everlane Tube Top Scarlet, $25 Everlane Tube Top Clay, $25 DashDividers_1_500x100 At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Hold Onto Your Beach Bums: Everlane Made SwimwearThe Sweater Trend Taking Layers To Dramatic LevelsSerena Williams’ Catsuit Was Inspired By Flo-Jo

  • Ohio, Census Bureau reach agreement on redistricting data

    The state of Ohio and the U.S. Census Bureau asked a judge on Tuesday to place on hold their court fight over when data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts will be released. As part of a settlement agreement, the Census Bureau promised to release the redistricting data no later than Aug. 16 — a date it had previously picked for releasing the numbers in an older format. The bureau also agreed to provide Ohio with twice-monthly updates on its progress toward meeting that deadline.

  • Body of Man, 39, Found Inside Spanish Dinosaur Statue After Police Say He Fell In: Reports

    Police believe the 39-year-old man was trying to grab his cell phone when he fell into the statue

  • Gabby Barrett scored at Billboard Awards with three wins, but that gold dress stole the show

    "Goldmine" singer Gabby Barrett took the Billboard Music Awards by storm Sunday with three wins and that dress requiring husband Cade Foehner's help.

  • It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads

    Six months after Donald Trump's loss, conspiracy theorists and Trump backers are continuing their push for repeated examinations of ballots and finding limited successes. A Georgia judge last week awarded a group the chance to review mail ballots in a large Georgia county that includes Atlanta. Officials in a rural Michigan county have expressed interest in a review of their voting machines.