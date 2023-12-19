Rosarian Academy partners with Salvation Army for Angel Tree and Kettle programs

In the spirit of Christmas gift giving, Rosarian Academy teamed up with the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County to bring holiday joy to West Palm Beach families through the organization’s Angel Tree Program and iconic Kettle Program.

The donation drive, which ran Dec. 4-15, provided aid to about 2,500 local families.

Rosarian Academy students pack Salvation Army of Palm Beach County vans with the donations collected during the school's Christmas drive.

Through the Angel Tree Program, classrooms were matched with kids in need, called "angels," based on their corresponding age. Students and their families shopped for items on the children's lists. The school's seventh graders organized the program.

Rosarian Academy students and families provided gifts and necessities to 60 "angels" in West Palm Beach.

Donated gifts include two bikes as well as toys and household necessities for children and their families.

"This child will be inundated with the generosity of about 15 to 18 families as well their parents," said Francesca Smith, the local director of development for the Salvation Army.

“We are filled with overwhelming gratitude for the selflessness of Rosarian Academy,” said Lieutenant Erika McClain, who oversees the Angel Tree program for West Palm Beach. “We know that giving takes sacrifice, so we are thankful, not only for the gifts and fundraising but also for pouring humility and making an awareness of the needs of others into your young scholars.”

Rosarian Academy students and their families provided gifts and necessities to 60 Palm Beach County children.

According to the Salvation Army, nationwide, the Angel Tree Program provides gifts and necessities to over one million children and families each year.

The Kettle Program raised more than $2,000 for the Salvation Army’s social services including food, shelter, disaster assistance and addiction recovery programs.

Red kettles were given out to each classroom, and placed around the school s , with student volunteers clad in Salvation Army gear, manning the kettles at the school’s drop off and pick up locations.

Through the Kettle Program, Rosarian Academy raised over $2,000 for the Salvation Army's social services. Kettles at the school drop off and pickup zones were often manned by students.

“Working with the Salvation Army, we are excited for our students to be more involved and have a greater appreciation of the impact their efforts make to our surrounding community,” the school said in a prepared statement. “It is our hope that programs such as this plant a seed of giving in the hearts of our students that will grow and bloom as they become the leaders of tomorrow.”

To support the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, or are in need of help, call 561-686-3530, or visit, westpalmbeach.salvationarmyflorida.org.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Rosarian Academy partners with Salvation Army for Christmas drive