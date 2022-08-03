Roscoe and Livingston Manor school districts weigh merger

ROSCOE - With a combined population of about 600 students, two Sullivan County school districts are weighing whether combining resources would be an effective way to address dwindling enrollment.

Seven months after the Livingston Manor and Roscoe school districts started considering a possible merger, a study that shows what a combined district would look like was completed in July.

Roscoe Central School District in Roscoe, N.Y., June 28, 2019.

John Evans, superintendent of both Roscoe and Livingston Manor schools, said that staffing, transportation and classroom arrangement may be subject to change, but the merger would enhance academic and extra-curricular programs and reduce taxes due to savings and financial incentives from the state.

The study shows eight positions could be eliminated and recommends the districts arrange elementary school in Roscoe and secondary school in Livingston Manor. The study projected a net saving of $747,000 should the merger be approved.

Evans emphasized the merger would be a centralization study, which means both districts are equal partners in designing the new school district and a new district would be created with a new name, a new school board, and new policies. He clarified that position reductions would be accomplished through attrition - leaving the positions unfilled as current staff retire.

“There are financial benefits and program benefits. The additional funding from the state would be a huge benefit to both communities… It would enhance programs for kids and provide a more stabilized tax base for communities for a number of years,” said Evans.

He also acknowledged the challenges of embracing changes and unfavorable voices in the community.

“People are resistant to change. It’s scary and there’s a lot of unknowns… but I think if you look at the study and the data, there’s a lot of pros to move the merger forward,” Evans said.

The study has been submitted to the state Education Department for review. Both district boards are expected to vote in October. Should the boards approve, the question would go to the voters in the form of a referendum.

