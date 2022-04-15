Roscoe woman convicted of sexually assaulting boys won't be released early from prison

ROSCOE — Jennifer Bock’s heart sank for a moment when her phone lit up Thursday afternoon. Then, there was relief.

At 4:30 p.m., she received a call from the Carrie Lynn Children’s Center in Rockford, informing her that Gina Colwell, the Roscoe woman who sexually assaulted her son, would not be getting out of prison early.

Colwell, 43, is serving 7 1/2 years behind bars for predatory criminal sexual assault. Last year, after only serving 17 months behind bars, she submitted a petition for executive clemency to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Gov. JB Pritzker rejected the petition this week.

“Predators who abuse children—and she’s a predator of the worst sort—have no place asking for early release or being out in society,” Bock said.

Colwell abused Bock’s 12-year-old son between November 2014 and February 2016, court records show. She is also convicted of sexually assaulting another boy during the same period.

Illinois law allows an inmate to file a subsequent clemency petition a year after denial.

“It’s ridiculous,” Bock said. “There needs to be some changes made so that victims don’t have to continue to relive their trauma.”

Bock submitted a petition with more than 5,500 signatures and more than 50 letters protesting Colwell’s early release to the review board before it reviewed her application.

Come next year, if it helps keep her son’s abuser locked up, she is prepared to put forth the same effort.

“I would do it all over again in a heartbeat,” Bock said. “I will continue to do everything possible."

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Colwell is eligible for parole on Jan. 14, 2026.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois sex offender Gina Colwell denied early release from prison