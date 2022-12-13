Rose gets 3 years for assault, abduction

Dec. 13—LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole in November was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday morning.

Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20 by a jury of holding Janiece Spencer hostage in a bathroom and assaulting her at a party the two threw on Jan. 28 and 29.

The woman testified that Rose trapped her in the bathroom, hit her in the head with a gun and bit her under her right eye. Photos of these injuries were shown to the jury during the trial.

A jury declined to convict Rose of firearm specifications on the charges.

Rose eventually let the woman leave, and he went outside and was arrested about 90 minutes later.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain said Monday that the two had been drinking heavily that night, which "fueled the whole thing." He said the man has no prior record of felony violence and would benefit from anger management classes.

Rose concurred and said he needs to "more than likely get some help" for his drinking. He said he and Spencer had an on-and-off relationship and had a lot of problems.

Rose was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, but the hearing was rescheduled after he became angry at his substitute representation due to Chamberlain being sick. He was arrested after testing positive for marijuana and cocaine while out on bond.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said Monday that he doesn't believe Rose shows genuine remorse for his actions and although he and Spencer had a "volatile relationship," nothing excuses his behavior. Reed said Rose has a pattern of alcohol abuse.

Rose will lose the right to own or carry a firearm. He will receive 39 days of jail time credit toward his sentence.