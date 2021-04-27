Rose McGowan, who was brought up in a cult, said Democratic voters are in a 'deep cult' that she said stops them seeing that party leaders aren't helping them

Tom Porter
·3 min read
Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan attacked Democrats in a Fox News appearance on April 26. Fox News

  • Rose McGowan attacked Democrats in a Fox News interview Monday.

  • The activist and actor accused the party's supporters of being in a "deep cult."

  • McGowan criticized the Clintons for their friendship with Harvey Weinstein, whom she accused of rape.

Rose McGowan in an appearance on Fox News Monday attacked the Democratic Party, which she accused of being a "deep cult" whose supporters are in thrall to leaders who don't care about them.

McGowan, a movie star who was one of the leading activists of the #MeToo movement, made the point after noting her childhood growing up in the Children of God cult.

McGowan told Fox News host Tammy Bruce that she used to vote for Democrats herself, but stopped.

"I am not here to make people feel bad about their political choices," said McGowan.

"But I am here to say that you might be in a cult too if you don't know the signs. And I do believe Democrats, most especially, are in a deep cult that they really don't know about and aren't really aware of."

She went on accuse Democrats of being hypocrites who she said defend the status quo while claiming to advance progressive change.

"They're against changing the world for the better and they're for keeping a system in place that is for so few people and benefits so few but they masquerade as the helpers," claimed McGowan.

"My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much about what I do and what I say now and so much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is," she said.

McGowan was one of the first women who went public in accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, the scandal that launched the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein was convicted of the rape of one woman, Jessica Mann, and the sexual assault of another, Miriam Haley, in February 2020. McGowan told The Guardian in 2020 that her accusations did not lead to criminal charges because they fell outside the statute of limitations.

Weinstein has denied McGowan's allegations.

In the interview, McGowan criticized former Democratic President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for their friendship with Weinstein.

"I've gotten people, you know, on the left yelling at me like, 'You go up against Biden, you go up against the Clintons,'" McGowan said. "I'm like, yes, but all of these people had - the Clintons have had a direct hand in helping one of my perpetrators who was one of the most powerful Democratic donors there was, and also their entree into the Hollywood world."

Weinstein was a friend of the Clintons and a donor to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. In the wake of the allegations against Weinstein, Hillary Clinton praised the women who came forward to accuse him, and described being "shocked and appalled" by the allegations in an interview with Variety.

It's not the first time McGowan has spoken out against Democrats and those she claims are their allies in the media.

She lashed out at Joe Biden on Twitter during his 2020 presidential campaign, accusing Democrats of failing to help those they claimed to be fighting for.

"If you are serving a master that is not serving you, you are in a cult," McGowan remarked Monday.

