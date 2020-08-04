Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs spill little-known facts about 'Charmed'

"Charmed" fans enjoyed a mini-reunion between stars Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs over the weekend, but two of the Halliwell sisters were noticeably absent -- Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty.

McGowan and Combs, both 46, reunited on Instagram Live over the weekend where a fan brought up the bad blood brewing between their former co-stars.

The question was brought up while Combs stepped away, leaving McGowan to nonchalantly reply, "I'm pretty sure Alyssa and Shannen hate each other."

The "Scream" star then quickly hushed "don't tell Holly I said that" before moving on to dish about her favorite demons that appeared on the supernatural drama.

The two actresses brought up other little-known facts about "Charmed," such as the fact that Norman Reedus doesn't remember that he appeared in several episodes as McGowan's on-screen boyfriend.

"Literally, Norman does not remember being on the show at all," Combs said with a laugh, also joking how, during takes, McGowan would curse and flip off the camera "at least once a week, which would be ... at least three times an episode."

As for McGowan, she told a story how The WB had a longstanding rule that all actresses who wanted to cut or color their hair needed approval from the studio head due to a superstition that whenever an actress changed her hair, the ratings tanked -- as believed to have happened with another one of its show, "Felicity."

Combs added that Brian Krause, who played her character's on-screen husband, also got in trouble with the studio for shaving his head.

"He was an honorary girl," McGowan quipped.

The two were also asked if a "Charmed" movie would ever happen, but both felt it was unlikely, hinting that it was suggested to and shot down by Netflix.

