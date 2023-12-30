Rose Parade 2024 viewing options have expanded. What channel and now how to stream

Do your New Year traditions include watching the Rose Parade and being amazed by the creativity of the floats, along with the talent of bands across the United States?

There are plenty of ways to watch the parade, along with a first: the parade will be livestreamed on four streaming services.

Here's how you can watch, along with more details about the parade.

When and what time is the Rose Parade 2024?

The Rose Parade starts at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California. This year it will be presented by Honda.

Rose Parade to be live-streamed for first time

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Thursday invited viewers to watch the Rose Parade "via their first-ever livestream, which will be carried in its entirety, by four streaming services.

What streaming services will broadcast the Rose Parade?

The parade will be shown by Fubo Sports, Christmas Plus, Pluto TV, LocalNow and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses' YouTube channel.

"The new livestream will not only allow more people to access the show, but also will feature each of the 85 show units that will journey down the 5 ½-mile parade route," according to Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

The stream will be available through Jan. 14, 2024.

Details on the streaming services broadcasting the Rose Parade

Fubo Sports: Stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo’s subscription packages.

LocalNow: Available on Sports TV and the Grio channels.

Christmas Plus Channel : Available on The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee and Prime Video, LG Channels, Sling FreeStream, as well as on the Christmas Plus App (available for Roku, Fire TV and VIZIO.

Pluto TV: Available on Pluto TV Christmas channel.

YouTube: Tournament of Roses channel.

Can you still watch the Rose Parade on TV?

Yes. The parade will be televised on ABC, The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel, Great American Family, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision.

How old is the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade started in 1890, when Valley Hunt Club members decided to add a parade to decorate carriages with flowers blooming in the middle of winter. There was probably a little gloating in there.

“In New York, people are buried in snow,” said Professor Charles F. Holder at the time. “Here, our flowers are blooming and our oranges are about to bear. Let’s hold a festival to tell the world about our paradise.”

What's the theme of the 2024 Rose Parade?

The 2024 theme of the Rose Parade will be Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.

“The 2024 theme brings us together through music. In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music," said Alex Aghajanian, president of the 2024 Tournament of Roses.

"The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world. From bossa nova to blues, classical to country, metal to mariachi and rock to rap, thousands of genres invite us to become one in celebrating a world of music. Whether near or far, young or old, we invite you to yearlong festivities that culminate on New Year’s Day at the Rose Parade. Let the music begin!”

Rose Parade route and types of entries

The Rose Parade travels 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

There are three types of entries:

Floral-decorated floats. Every inch of the float must be covered with flowers or other natural materials.

Equestrian units: These date back to the very first parade that took place in 1890.

Marching bands. The Rose Parade has invited high schools, colleges and universities, and military bands, along with drum and bugle corps and bag pipes.

Read about each of the participants in the 2024 parade.

Float awards in the Rose Parade

Each year, the Tournament of Roses selects three judges to grant float awards. The awards are for:

Float design: Most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme.

Floral presentation: Most outstanding use and presentation of flowers.

Entertainment value: Most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.

The Tournament of Roses announces the award-winning floats on New Year’s Day prior to the Rose Parade.

In 1895, the Tournament of Roses Association was formed to take charge of the festival, which had grown too large for the Valley Hunt Club to handle.

1920 marked the end of the horse-drawn era. Motor-driven floats took over completely.

Soon after the festival started in 1890, games on the town lot — which was re-named Tournament Park in 1900 — included ostrich races, bronco busting demonstrations and a race between a camel and an elephant (the elephant won).

First Tournament of Roses football game, which was the first post-season football game in the nation, was staged at Tournament Park on Jan. 1, 1902.

The Rose Parade is rescheduled to the next day if Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday, in keeping with the tournament’s “Never on Sunday” tradition kept since 1893, the first year the Rose Parade fell on a Sunday, according to Visit Pasadena.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Rose Bowl 2024: How to watch livestream, Rose Parade on TV