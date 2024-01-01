Rose Parade float awards: San Diego Zoo wins Sweepstakes Trophy

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named 23 floats that were awarded officials honors, including the sweepstakes winner, shortly before the 135th Rose Parade began Monday morning.

The awards are designed to recognize excellence in a variety of categories but since 1924 the Tournament of Roses has recognized one participant with the Sweepstakes Trophy for the most beautiful entry.

This year’s trophy was presented to the San Diego Zoo’s float titled “It All Started With a Roar.”

The San Diego Zoo’s “It All Started With a Roar” float won the Sweepstakes Award at the 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2024. (KTLA)

The Sweepstakes trophy is given to the “most beautiful entry, encompassing float design, floral presentation, and entertainment,” according to the Tournament of Roses.

All 23 float trophy winners can be found in alphabetical order below:

Float scores are based on criteria such as creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, floral and color presentation, and dramatic impact, the Tournament of Roses stated.

