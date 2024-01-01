Rose Parade spectators converge on Colorado Boulevard

While an estimated 1 million people are expected to hit the streets of Pasadena tomorrow for the 135th annual Rose Parade, thousands have already converged along Colorado Boulevard to camp overnight for the iconic event.

Surrounded by lots of her family and friends, young Andelin Clark is among the campers.

“It’s really fun,” Clark told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe, adding one of her favorite things to do during the parade is get the vehicles to honk.

People are allowed to start camping out on the side of Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Eve, a tradition that many families across Southern California have held for decades.

“We always try to snag a flower that falls off the float,” Stacy King said. “Don’t tell anyone I said that because it’s against the rules. Don’t tell the police!”

Pasadena Fire Department Chief Chad Augustin explained that spectators camping out are required to stay behind the blue line in the street until 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris said that the blue line, a system the city has used for years, is there to allow people to get close enough to participate in the parade but stay safe in the process.

“I’m probably more excited than most because this is my first Rose Parade as the police chief for the city,” Harris added. “I got hired the day after last year’s parade. This is a big one for me.”

Colorado Boulevard will be closed to traffic at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve and remain closed until after the parade and clean up, at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Campers should be prepared for cold weather and a chance of rain.

“We want to make sure that everybody’s out here having a good time safely,” Augustin said. “No tents and no couches, no illegal bonfires. That’s really one of the things that make us nervous and that we will take a proactive stance on – illegal bonfires.”

The 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda begins at 8 a.m. and ends at approximately 10 a.m. If you miss the live broadcast, KTLA 5 will air replays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More information on how to watch or stream the parade can be found here.

