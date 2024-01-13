Rose Quarter events scheduled to go on despite winter weather emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite Multnomah County officials declaring an emergency due to extreme winter weather, Saturday events at Portland’s Rose Quarter are scheduled to proceed as of 3 p.m.

The Moda Center plans to host multi-hyphenates Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for two separate shows at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Portland Winterhawks are no longer expected to face off against the Seattle Thunderbirds following local backlash.

The Winterhawks announced their decision to postpone the game via X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3:45 p.m.

“Due to the fact that both teams and game officials are unable to make it to the VMC by game time, tonight’s contest has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date,” their post read. “Safety of fans and teams alike is of utmost importance to us, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Inclement weather policies for Portland’s major entertainment venues

The Portland Bureau of Transportation and Mayor Ted Wheeler have urged residents to stay home to avoid hazardous road conditions. TriMet has also reported that all MAX line services have been impacted by the storm.

However, the venue announced earlier on Saturday that the events would go on. As of Saturday afternoon, the two comedian specials are still expected to perform.

“We strongly encourage you to consider carpooling, utilizing TriMet, or opting for ride-share services,” the Moda Center wrote on Saturday morning. “Give yourself extra time for your commute and, most importantly, have a safe and enjoyable time at the show!”

In response, many residents have expressed their concerns about traveling to the venue — including Reina Jolly.

As an early birthday gift for her husband, the West Salem resident said she purchased two Fey and Poehler tickets when their Restless Leg Tour was first announced in June. But now, with the city’s icy road conditions and closures, she doesn’t think the commute is worth it.

“My husband and my daughter mean too much to us,” Jolly said. “I don’t want anybody to travel tonight. I think it’s highly irresponsible — whether it comes down to the Moda Center or the show presenters tonight.”

The Rose Quarter previously said it “evaluates every inclement weather event on a case-by-case basis.” KOIN 6 has reached out to venue officials for further information on their plans for the upcoming events.

Broadway in Portland has already announced the cancellation of both “The Lion King” shows scheduled for Saturday.

