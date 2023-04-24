Rose State: Three things to know about Midwest City community college

Midwest City police responded to an active shooter call on the campus of Rose State College in Midwest City on Monday. Police said one person was killed and the shooter is in custody.

MIDWEST CITY — A deadly shooting at Rose State College put the school on lockdown Monday. Police say one person is dead and the shooter is in custody.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter described the shooting as a likely "domestic-related incident."

The campus lockdown has ended, Rose State reported. All classes and activities on Monday and Tuesday are canceled.

"Our top priority at this time is the well-being of our students, faculty and staff," the college said in a statement. "We understand that this event has been deeply distressing for our community, and we are currently working to coordinate counseling services for those in need. We will be alerting our students, faculty and staff as soon as these services become available."

Where is Rose State?

Rose State is a community college based in Midwest City about 7 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The shooting reportedly took place outside the Russell Vaught Humanities Building on the college's flagship Midwest City campus.

A short distance from Interstate 40 and Tinker Air Force Base, the main campus covers 120 acres and contains 25 buildings.

What we know about the shooting at Rose State

Rose State alerted students of an active shooter at 12:16 p.m. Monday and instructed those on campus to shelter in place, according a statement from the college. The campus is now clear of any threat, administrators say.

Midwest City police immediately responded after receiving calls that someone had been shot, Porter said. Officers confronted the suspected shooter, asked the person to drop his weapon and arrested him.

The shooting victim is dead, police reported. The suspect is in custody at the Midwest City jail.

"We want to thank the Midwest City Police Department and other first responders for their quick and professional response during today’s incident on campus," the college said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Midwest City police responded to an active shooter call on the campus of Rose State College in Midwest City on Monday. Police said one person was killed and the shooter is in custody.

How many people attend Rose State?

The two-year public college recorded about 6,800 students in fall 2021, all in undergraduate programs, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Much of the student body is enrolled in online-only classes either full-time or part-time.

Story continues

Rose State boasts an "open-door" admissions policy.

Is crime an issue at Rose State?

Criminal offenses, particularly violent offenses, are rare on the Rose State campus, statistics show.

The college reported six criminal offenses, two stalking incidents, and no arrests on campus or in student housing in 2021, the most recent year of data available through NCES. All disciplinary actions that year resulted from liquor law and drug violations.

Campus security is contracted from the Midwest City Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Rose State: Three things to know about Midwest City community college