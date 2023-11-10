Roseanne Barr Literally SCREAMS In Absolutely Wild Trump Rally Appearance

Disgraced actor Roseanne Barr made an appearance at a Donald Trump rally, leading a bizarre chant about killing the “deep state bull.”

Wearing a cowboy hat, the former “Roseanne” star showed attendees a jacket she said her friend had made for the Wednesday event in Hialeah, Florida.

It depicted the former president as a matador, riding a bull draped with an American flag.

“Trump is the MAGAdor,” she said. “Yeah, and that’s that deep state bull.”

She referenced her 2012 presidential campaign, noting that one of her platforms was to “outlaw bullshit,” then led the crowd to chant about “deep state bullshit.”

“WE WANT TRUMP THE MAGADOR TO KILL THAT GODDAMN BULL,” she shouted. “END THE BULLSHIT, KILL THAT GODDAMN BULL!”

A couple of prominent Republicans were among the social media users reacting to the wild moment.

“Well, this was different,” tweeted Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) suggested actor had fallen victim to Trump’s “brain worms.”

Brain worms. Someday we will look back and be amazed at how many people fell for someone who had a mental illness, and how that illness spread by contact https://t.co/KoQsnWeeI8 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 9, 2023

Trump’s Florida rally served as defiant counter-programming to the GOP primary debate in nearby Miami, which he declined to attend, continuing his trend of bucking the debates while leading the Republican presidential pack.

Barr was famously fired from the revival of her ’90s sitcom in 2018 after making racist comments about a former Obama White House advisor. Among other excuses, she claimed she was fired because she voted for Trump.

She has a history of pushing conspiracy theories and making controversial remarks.

She and Trump have been friendly over the years, and she even got a call from him as president to congratulate her on her show’s ratings after her character was revealed to be a Trump supporter.

