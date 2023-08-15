Roseau, Minnesota, man appears in court for drug and violent crimes

Aug. 14—ROSEAU, Minn. — A Roseau, Minnesota, man charged with multiple drug and violent crimes had his initial appearance in court on Monday, Aug. 14.

Brandon Tyrone Hamilton, 33, had a virtual court appearance. He faces nine charges — seven are felonies. His most significant charge is first-degree methamphetamine or cocaine sales, which has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines.

The other felony charges are second-degree assault, third-degree narcotics sales, threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession. Hamilton's remaining charges are gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call and misdemeanor fifth-degree domestic assault.

According to an affidavit in the case,

Hamilton physically assaulted his girlfriend on May 9

. During the altercation, he allegedly kept her from calling 911 and threatened her with a gun.

Hamilton eventually left the residence after grabbing his belongings — which included various drugs — and got a ride from a friend, the affidavit said.

According to the report, Hamilton's girlfriend attempted to chase after him and, when she saw a police officer, she told them what happened. Hamilton threw bags out of the vehicle, but law enforcement recovered them. Inside, there were 67.3 grams of cocaine, 72 methamphetamine pills, 894 grams of marijuana and multiple schedule II controlled substance pills, the affidavit said.

Hamilton was arrested but has since been released on bond.