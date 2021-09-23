Rosebud, Lower Brule men sentenced for separate involuntary manslaughter convictions

Sep. 23—PIERRE — A Rosebud man and a Lower Brule man were each sentenced for separate involuntary manslaughter convictions in different incidents, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Eugene Skunk, 43, of Lower Brule, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on June 28, while Robert Stands and Looks Back, 45, of Rosebud, pleaded guilty to the same charge a day later.

On July 26, 2020, in Lower Brule, Skunk struck a man while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Skunk returned to the scene of the incident and self-reported himself as the driver of the vehicle which struck the victim.

Stands and Looks Back was driving south on a highway near Rosebud on Aug. 25, 2020, when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck and killed the man who was lying in the roadway.

Skunk was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Stands and Looks Back was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

The two cases were not connected.

Both men were sentenced by U.S. District Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange at a Pierre courthouse, and were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.