Rosecrants' bill raises stalking to felony, adds warning letter before prosecution

Jun. 1—With the passage of a bill from one of Norman's lawmakers, Oklahoma will soon have one of the strongest anti-stalking laws in the United States.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 3286, the "Homicide Prevention Act," into law last Wednesday. The bill raises the offense from a misdemeanor to a felony, adds definitions to Oklahoma's stalking law and requires law enforcement to deliver a warning letter to stalking suspects before taking further action if the alleged victim wishes.

The bill was authored by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, with the help of Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane. The pair worked with a public defender, and a prosecutor in Wisconsin — a state with strong anti-stalking laws — and with a stalking victim, Rosecrants said.

The bill passed amid concerns within the Democratic caucus over whether it would equitably help communities traditionally hurt by law enforcement.

Rosecrants called the bill the "Homicide Prevention Act" because Wisconsin's data shows stalking predicts homicides, he said.

"Before, maybe all you could do is get a [protective order], and that was really hard to do anyway if you weren't in an intimate relationship with somebody," Rosecrants said. "Well, this changes all that."

In most cases, stalking is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma. The law is limited to intimidating behaviors like following or harassing someone.

When HB 3286 takes effect Nov. 1, stalking in Oklahoma will mean someone can be prosecuted for stalking if, on multiple occasions, with "continuity of purpose," they:

* Keep visual or physical proximity to someone

* Approach them in public or on private property or go to their workplace

* Reach out to someone on the phone repeatedly whether or not they respond

* Take pictures or video of someone

* Reach out to someone's friend or family member to gather information about them

* Place an object on or deliver an object to someone's property or to a friend or family member

Story continues

* Cause someone else to do any of these actions to someone

Rosecrants said he didn't get any pushback in the Legislature on the expanded definitions.

But even with the expanded definitions, a stalking suspect won't necessarily be immediately arrested and charged with a felony. The bill requires law enforcement to deliver a warning letter to the reported stalker unless the victim asks them not to.

Rosecrants said he made the letter optional because "protecting and empowering victims is the key."

In Wisconsin, warning letters have caused a significant drop in felony stalking cases that make it into their criminal justice system, Rosecrants said.

"Sometimes, this person may not know they're even doing it, so when they get that warning letter, they're like, 'Oh crap, I probably need to stop doing this,' which is what I loved about the warning letter," Rosecrants said. He said he didn't want to add "a frivolous new felony" to the state criminal justice system.

Humphrey called the bill "progressive discipline" that addresses negative behavior before people get involved in the system.

But the nature of the bill cost Rosecrants some support among Democrats in the House and the Senate. He said as a rule, Democrats in the Legislature generally oppose new fines and felonies.

Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, was one of six representatives who voted against the bill. Virgin did not immediately respond to request for comment on why she decided to vote against it.

Before the bill passed, Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, expressed concern in the Legislature's Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee that it would only benefit people who are comfortable reporting stalking to law enforcement. Turner later voted against the bill on the House floor.

"Oftentimes ... law enforcement is not a de-escalation tactic and doesn't help some communities," Turner said during Rosecrants' presentation to the committee.

"At first, I wasn't really all about this, until I saw the stalking warning letter and the data that this does protect victims," Rosecrants said in response to Turner.

On the other side of the aisle, Rosecrants initially suggested Humphrey put his name on the bill out of fear that a bill authored by a Democrat wouldn't get the support it needed to pass. Humphrey agreed until he was lead sponsor on too many bills, he said.

Humphrey still co-authored the bill and worked with Rosecrants until the bill reached the governor's desk.

Humphrey believes HB 3286 allows law enforcement and prosecutors to focus on stalking suspects who refuse to stop.

And for stalking victims, Rosecrants is happy his bill will become law.

"Anybody can stalk anybody, and now, if you feel like you're being stalked, you have more tools in the toolbox to protect yourself," he said.