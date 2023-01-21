Rosedale man convicted of cocaine charges in Harford County

A Rosedale man was convicted of cocaine charges Friday, after a two-day jury trial in the Circuit Court for Harford County.

Bruce Vincent Tran, 51, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, according to a news release.

Tran’s car was known to be involved in an ongoing drug investigation, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. It was seen engaging in activities consistent with selling drugs.

Police arrested Tran after a traffic stop near Route 24 and Edgewood Road. Officers found two bags of drugs in his pants — one bag contained 40 small bags of crack cocaine and 8 capsules of heroin and fentanyl in the other.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and sentencing is scheduled for March 15. Tran has another trial for drug charges on April 10 in Baltimore County.

In May 2019, Howard County police arrested Tran along with three other men on allegations of being “would-be johns” during an undercover prostitution sting.

His attorney Howard Reese Greenberg could not be reached Saturday for comments.