Rosedale man left seriously injured in Edgewood shooting; Harford sheriff's office investigating

Jan. 18—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:January 18, 2024 at 12:41 p.m.| UPDATED:January 18, 2024 at 1:02 p.m.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an Edgewood shooting Wednesday night that left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

Officers responded around 9:05 p.m. to Harford Square Drive at O&P Court for reports of a shooting and found the Rosedale man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The victim was given aid until medics arrived, then he was moved to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 410-836-5430 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

