Roseland man charged with first-degree murder in April shooting

A 21-year-old man from the Roseland neighborhood was charged with first-degree murder in the April killing of a 40-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

Police arrested Daeshawn Hill on Friday in the 400 block of Miami Street in Park Forest. He was charged with fatally shooting a man on April 30 in the 0-100 block of West 113th Street, police said in a news release. Police said Hill resided about five blocks from the site of the shooting.

The male victim was on the street when someone shot him multiple times at about 12:54 p.m. The 40-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Hill is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

