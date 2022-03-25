A 68-year-old Roselawn man was found dead during a welfare check early Thursday and now a suspect faces a murder charge.

Cincinnati police said they went to Joyce Lane in Roselawn after someone called 911 at 3:39 a.m. and requested a welfare check on Terry Jones.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, police announced Samuel Malone III, 31, was charged with one count of murder. Malone was already at the Hamilton County jail, arrested on an unrelated February assault charge.

In an affidavit, police said Malone hit the owner of Zee Food Mart, 1916 Losantiville Ave. in Roselawn in the face. It was reported on Feb. 11 when the store owner tried to stop him from stealing, police said. Malone fled the scene, according to police.

Police booked Malone into the jail at 9:19 a.m. yesterday on that offense as well as two January probation violations. About 12 hours later, they added a murder charge.

The complaint did not disclose how Jones was killed, only alleging that Malone "purposely caused his death."

Malone is set for arraignment at 9 a.m. Friday.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Roselawn man found dead, suspect charged in killing