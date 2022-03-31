Rosemont mall shooting suspect taken into custody, police say

The subject of a nationwide arrest warrant has been taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a Skokie man and the wounding of a 15-year-old girl in a mall in Rosemont, police said.

Jose G. Matias, 18, was taken into custody “without incident” around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the shooting where Joel Valdez was killed around 7 p.m. Friday at the Rosemont fashion outlet mall, Rosemont Police Sgt. Joseph Balogh said in a statement.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued, naming Matias as a suspect.

Rosemont paramedics treated and transported Joel Valdes to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two people, police said. A 15-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander was also wounded and was taken to the same hospital. She has since been released.

The mall was locked down and frantic shoppers described terrified moments.

The shooter fled in a Maroon 2008 Honda with “other unknown subjects,” Balogh said that night.

A person of interest who police were questioning shortly after the attack has been released without being charged, Balogh said.

Balogh did not make clear what Matias was charged with or when he will appear before a judge.