ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - ICPT

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intercept investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Intercept class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1973.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva's (obeticholic acid ("OCA")) use in treating primary biliary cholangitis; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (3) any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") were outweighed by the risks of its use; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve Intercept's New Drug Application for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Intercept's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1973.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

