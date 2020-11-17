ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - GOOG, GOOGL

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) resulting from allegations that Alphabet may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that "[t]he Justice Department is gearing up for an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, a move that could present a major new layer of regulatory scrutiny for the search giant, according to people familiar with the matter."

On this news, Alphabet's Class A common stock price fell $67.76 per share, or over 6%, to close at $1,038.74 per share on June 3, 2019, the next trading day.

Then on October 20, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, LLC, a subsidiary of Alphabet.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Alphabet shareholders. If you purchased securities of Alphabet please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1984.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

